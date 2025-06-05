THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Become Fandango's Best First-day Ticket Pre-seller Of 2025

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale yesterday, and Marvel First Family is already breaking records.

Several ticket-selling websites crashed due to high demand (prompting a fun reaction on X from H.E.R.B.I.E.), and Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing service in the U.S., has just announced that the MCU movie is its best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps surpassed all 2025 titles in first-day advance ticket sales, including A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks an exciting new chapter for one of Marvel’s most iconic teams," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, in a press release. "Early ticket sales show fans are eager to see these characters reimagined for a new generation."

The film was voted the #2 most anticipated movie of the summer in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study of more than 5,000 moviegoers. Fans also named star Pedro Pascal's upcoming role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the #2 most anticipated new performance of 2025, in Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movies survey of more than 9,000 ticket buyers.

Superman tickets are expected to go on sale next week, so it will be interesting to see whether it can beat the record set by The Fantastic Four: First Steps (after all, only one will emerge as the victor at the box office this year).

The reboot marks a fresh start for the team after 2005's Fantastic Four, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and 2015's Fantastic Four. After First Steps, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday next summer.

Have you bought your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.