THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Become Fandango's Best First-day Ticket Pre-seller Of 2025

It's only been 24 hours since tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale, and Fandango has now confirmed that the movie had the best first day of presale tickets of any 2025 release so far.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale yesterday, and Marvel First Family is already breaking records.

Several ticket-selling websites crashed due to high demand (prompting a fun reaction on X from H.E.R.B.I.E.), and Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing service in the U.S., has just announced that the MCU movie is its best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps surpassed all 2025 titles in first-day advance ticket sales, including A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and Jurassic World Rebirth

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks an exciting new chapter for one of Marvel’s most iconic teams," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, in a press release. "Early ticket sales show fans are eager to see these characters reimagined for a new generation."

The film was voted the #2 most anticipated movie of the summer in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study of more than 5,000 moviegoers. Fans also named star Pedro Pascal's upcoming role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the #2 most anticipated new performance of 2025, in Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movies survey of more than 9,000 ticket buyers. 

Superman tickets are expected to go on sale next week, so it will be interesting to see whether it can beat the record set by The Fantastic Four: First Steps (after all, only one will emerge as the victor at the box office this year). 

The reboot marks a fresh start for the team after 2005's Fantastic Four, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and 2015's Fantastic Four. After First Steps, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday next summer. 

Have you bought your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Related:

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/5/2025, 9:22 AM
But I thought no one would see this movie because Reed has a 'tache and the Silver Surfer is a woman?! 😭😭😭
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/5/2025, 9:29 AM
@JoshWilding - I love this, but you should've just said it in the article to really get them lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/5/2025, 9:26 AM
I got my tickets immediately, hours later AMC kept crashing because the servers were overloaded. I'm old enough to remember when this happened for EVERY Marvel movie. MAGAt in shambles
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/5/2025, 9:31 AM
The Galactus popcorn bucket and Herbie popcorn (with drink and candy holder) looks awesome. I'm getting both just for @MakeAmericaGrea
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/5/2025, 9:34 AM
Til Superman goes on sale.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 9:42 AM
Sweet , that’s good to see especially at a time where the genre seems to be more or less struggling in theaters…

Hopefully the movie is well received and that translates even more into B.O success!!.

“𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥'𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫: 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝟐 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓..”

I guess someone never told these people about how he’s gonna suck because of his moustache..;).

User Comment Image

