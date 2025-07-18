THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS International Teaser Released Along With New Galactus & Silver Surfer Stills

An international teaser for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has found its way online, giving us a look at quite a bit of new footage from the MCU reboot.

The tone is a little more sombre than previous trailers, as Marvel's First Family begin to comprehend the magnitude of the threat Galactus and the Silver Surfer pose to their world.

Speaking of the Devourer of Worlds, we do get a new look at the all-powerful villain, but the shot cuts away just before his full face is unveiled. We have seen plenty of promo art and merchandise at this stage, but it seems Marvel does intend to save the full reveal for the movie.

“It’s a big moment when the Fantastic Four get to see him for the first time,” director Matt Shakman tells USA Today. “And I'd love for that to be the same for the audience.”

Actor Ralph Ineson agrees.

"Galactus is an essential force of the universe, who helps keep the balance of the cosmos. Whatever is crawling around on the planet that he's going to devour, it's of no real consequence to him unless there is something he wants.”

“He's willing to bargain,” Shakman adds. “He did it with Shalla-Bal and he's going to attempt to do it with the Fantastic Four.”

Unfortunately, what Galactus wants in return for sparing the FF's planet is Reed and Sue Richards' infant son, Franklin.

Check out the new teaser below, along with new images featuring the Silver Surfer and Galactus.

New teaser for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



“Your time is short, Galactus advances.” pic.twitter.com/sXDXf4Dkp7 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 18, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role, but we recently learned that John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.