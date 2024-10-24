THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Natasha Lyonne Says She's Finished Filming... But Can't Discuss Her Character

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Natasha Lyonne Says She's Finished Filming... But Can't Discuss Her Character

Natasha Lyonne has shared her excitement to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the Poker Face star still can't discuss her character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 24, 2024 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Shortly after the main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was announced, several supporting players were added to the Marvel Studios reboot, but their characters were not disclosed.

We'd be very surprised if Paul Walter Hauser wasn't playing the villainous Mole Man, and there's speculation that John Malkovich may have been cast as Doctor Franklin Storm. As for Natasha Lyonne, the most popular theory is Ben Grimm's love-interest Alicia Masters, but some believe she may provide the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot.

Whoever the Poker Face star is playing, she has now finished filming her scenes for the movie.

Lyonne was asked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a brief interview with ET. She expressed her excitement about being a part of the franchise, but was very careful not to disclose anything about her role.

“I’m old enough to know that the whole thing is a gift and gravy and rare and [I’m] taking it in stride,” she told the site.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but a decent quality leaked version did the rounds online following its debut during San Diego Comic-Con.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photo Reveals Reed Richards, Sue Storm, And Some VERY Interesting Suits
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photo Reveals Reed Richards, Sue Storm, And Some VERY Interesting Suits
NYCC Marvel Banner Features First Look At THE FANTASTIC FOUR's H.E.R.B.I.E.; Red Hulk, And More
Recommended For You:

NYCC Marvel Banner Features First Look At THE FANTASTIC FOUR's H.E.R.B.I.E.; Red Hulk, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 10/24/2024, 7:07 PM
Is anyone expecting her to be anyone other than Alicia Masters?
thewanderer
thewanderer - 10/24/2024, 7:11 PM
@tBHzHomer - I think she’s the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/24/2024, 7:14 PM
@tBHzHomer - There's a chance. I'm thinking there's a better probability of her playing HERBIE too.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/24/2024, 7:17 PM
@tBHzHomer - oh I know who she could be...
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/24/2024, 7:20 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 10/24/2024, 7:28 PM
The audition
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/24/2024, 7:48 PM
Her red/auburn hair nails the comic image of Frankie Raye. 🤓 (Just sayin...)
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/24/2024, 8:06 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - 100%.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder