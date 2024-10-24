THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Natasha Lyonne Says She's Finished Filming... But Can't Discuss Her Character

Shortly after the main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was announced, several supporting players were added to the Marvel Studios reboot, but their characters were not disclosed.

We'd be very surprised if Paul Walter Hauser wasn't playing the villainous Mole Man, and there's speculation that John Malkovich may have been cast as Doctor Franklin Storm. As for Natasha Lyonne, the most popular theory is Ben Grimm's love-interest Alicia Masters, but some believe she may provide the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot.

Whoever the Poker Face star is playing, she has now finished filming her scenes for the movie.

Lyonne was asked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a brief interview with ET. She expressed her excitement about being a part of the franchise, but was very careful not to disclose anything about her role.

“I’m old enough to know that the whole thing is a gift and gravy and rare and [I’m] taking it in stride,” she told the site.

She’s ‘crushing’ it! 😂 Natasha Lyonne calls being a part of the MCU a ‘gift’ and reveals that she is already done filming ‘Fantastic Four.’ 🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ijxh6NAZks — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 24, 2024

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but a decent quality leaked version did the rounds online following its debut during San Diego Comic-Con.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.