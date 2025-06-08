THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Producer Appears To Confirm That Sue Storm Will Be The Team's Leader

The Fantastic Four: First Steps producer Grant Curtis and stars Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal discuss Sue Storm's role in the movie, and it sounds a lot like the Invisible Woman will lead the team...

By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Traditionally, the Fantastic Four doesn't have a leader, though Mister Fantastic has frequently led the charge on the page. The Invisible Woman has filled a similar role, particularly in recent comic book runs by writers like Dan Slott and Ryan North. 

Sue Storm desperately needs an overhaul on screen, especially as she was largely relegated to being eye candy in the Fantastic Four movies from the mid-2000s. While Kate Mara's take was an improvement, her work was overshadowed by a questionable wig from reshoots.

Talking to Collider, The Fantastic Four: First Steps producer Grant Curtis promised that the MCU will deliver a multifaceted Sue Storm, who is potentially portrayed as the leader of this team (or, at the very least, the reboot's lead character). 

"If you do go back through the comics, you realize that Sue Storm is arguably the leader of the Fantastic Four, because without Sue Storm, everything falls apart," he explained. "We had the desire to date aesthetically, but in terms of character and treatment, who should be front and center, it's like, hey, let's tell the best story possible."

The site also spoke with Vanessa Kirby, who recalled laughing with Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal when they read a comic from the 1960s that saw him buy Sue a dress to stop her from complaining. She similarly hopes to modernise the character, but didn't want to make Sue a "bad boss bitch." Instead, she set out to find a "genuine feminine soulfulness."

Discussing Pascal's support during that process, Kirby said, "I've never had a male actor as a counterpart who's been so utterly equal and supportive of the relationship, but also the female character opposite him. I just feel so grateful every day to have an actor like Pedro who is so generous."

He responded by sharing, "I love being led in a way. What you may identify as generosity for me, it just isn't. I'm only inspired by...I guess just powerful women have been the thing that has gotten me through being alive."

"So, to have the opportunity to stand by one, to learn from one — just a partner, it's partnership; it’s male and female, but it's also just a kind of transcendent sort of partnership in the work and in the characters," Pascal continued. "And, so I don't really know what the f*** I'm gonna do without you [Vanessa] honestly."

These remarks will generate the expected complaints, but it's clear that everyone involved is following the comics. Pascal and Kirby, meanwhile, appear to have devoted a lot of thought and time to getting this relationship right on screen. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' story looks set to revolve around Sue, largely because she will be pregnant with (and ultimately give birth to) Franklin Richards. The Invisible Woman has been established as the most powerful member of this team for decades, so putting her front and centre feels like the right decision for the team's introduction in the MCU. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Fans Have Spotted What Could Be A Key Connection Between THE FANTASTIC FOUR And LOKI's TVA - Possible SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Early Box Office Forecast Predicts $125M - $136M+ Debut
