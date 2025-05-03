THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals A Much Clearer Look At Ralph Ineson's Galactus

Newly surfaced promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals our best look yet at Ralph Ineson as the MCU's Devourer of Worlds, Galactus. You can see the iconic villain standing tall right here...

By JoshWilding - May 03, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Marvel Studios has left Galactus mostly hidden in trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but keeping promo art under wraps has always been a near-impossible task for Kevin Feige and company. 

We recently got a blurry first look at Ralph Ineson's Eater of Worlds, and a clearer shot of the artwork has now revealed the English actor's take on Galactus in all his gigantic glory. That suit is mighty impressive—and comic accurate—and Ineson's likeness is unmistakable beneath the villain's iconic helmet.

Based on comments from filmmaker Matt Shakman, Galactus will be brought to life in The Fantastic Four: First Steps through a combination of practical costume effects and VFX. 

Talking about being cast in the role, Ineson previously said, "It was really humbling. When they announced that, I was like, 'How is that going to go down?' because there were a lot of big names that had been attached. I was expecting people to go, 'Sorry, who?'"

"It was lovely and very heart-warming," the actor said of the response from fans. "It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it."

It's going to be quite something to hear Ineson's unmistakable voice come booming from Galactus, and Marvel Studios has definitely chosen well by casting the Game of Thrones and Nosferatu star.

Check out this closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' take on Galactus in the Instagram post below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Yep! That is definitely not a space cloud!
That’s the World Eater alright

