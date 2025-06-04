THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Claims To Set Record Straight On Possible Doctor Doom Cameo - SPOILERS

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman claimed that Doctor Doom won't appear in the movie. "Doom is not a part of my film," he said, "and therefore not a part of my purview."

Disappointing, right? For many fans, it's already bad enough that Victor Von Doom is being introduced as the MCU's new big bad this deep into the Multiverse Saga. Not laying the groundwork for his debut by exploring previous clashes with Marvel's First Family just seems wrong somehow.

With the Fantastic Four set to take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday, there should be time to address their shared history (assuming they hail from the same reality), and a new rumour from Daniel Richtman counters Shakman's claims.

The insider says that Doctor Doom will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, despite the filmmaker's remarks to the contrary. This lines up with a leaked post-credits scene, which you can learn more about here.

It's also possible that Shakman isn't lying; like Thunderbolts*'s New Avengers stinger, we'd bet on the Russo Brothers having shot this Doom-centric scene with Robert Downey Jr. on the Avengers: Doomsday set. Shakman may or may not have been in attendance for that.

Rehsoots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were also taking place mere weeks ago, and depending on when this interview was conducted, Shakman might not have shot anything with Doom...yet. We'd be shocked if the reboot doesn't at least reference him, seeing as the team has been established for at least four years.

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps go on sale later today. In the meantime, take another look at the latest poster for the movie below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.