THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Offers Closer Look At Statue Celebrating Marvel's First Family

Over the weekend, we shared some new photos and footage from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Times Square, the Baxter Building's Excelsior launchpad, and a mysterious statue.

At the time, we wondered whether the latter might be alien in nature; now, upon closer inspection, we see it's meant as a tribute to Marvel's First Family.

Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing have all been incorporated into a rather artsy piece which feels like it may very well be the work of a certain Alicia Masters! That's pure speculation on our part, of course, but Natasha Lyonne remains a popular suggestion for the role of Ben Grimm's future wife among fans.

This alternate reality 1960s New York City is vastly different from our own and that's almost down to the Fantastic Four and Reed Richard's amazing intellect. For example, we've seen an "FF Clean Energy" station on Governors Island, while the architecture is far more futuristic than even today's Big Apple.

If nothing else, this will ensure Reed isn't "behind the times" when the team presumably ends up on Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday.

"Bashful Ben Grimm! I don’t know, I right now feel a little shy," Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently said of his role as the MCU's Thing. "I’ve been prepping hard for Joe [Quinn]. I’ve been working out, doing sit-ups for Joe."

"I’ve been going through scenes and working at stuff and working at the table. [We’ve] been sort of getting into it, developing our relationships," the Andor star added. "Just very basic, kind of connecting, figuring out what this family is about and what the dynamics are in the family."

Take a closer look at this eye-catching statue on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.