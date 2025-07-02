SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel

Warner Bros. Discovery is going all in on Superman, with a marketing campaign likely to have cost as much as the movie did to produce when all is said and done.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has said that he'd be happy if the movie breaks even. However, it's surely vital for the DCU's future that the Man of Steel's big screen return be deemed a hit.

Ultimately, it being one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer will play much better than an endless series of articles from the trades about why it flopped (which would do next summer's Supergirl no favours). Time will tell on that front, but is Gunn confident enough in its success to already be planning a sequel?

Asked by Collider whether he took anything from Superman's set, Perry White actor Wendell Pierce replied, "It’s a hot set, you don’t want to mess it up because, you know, the sequel is [Pauses] never mind."

Has the Thunderbolts* star inadvertently let the cat Superdog out of the bag? It's hard to say, as he may have just been having fun. However, Gunn has strongly hinted that he's working on a follow-up of some sort.

"What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," the filmmaker said when he was asked about possible sequel plans. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

"I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' But it's probably what I will direct," Gunn continued. "Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably."

Rumours continue to swirl that World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up, might be up next. Either way, we'd expect the Daily Planet set to play a recurring role in the DCU, and certainly whichever projects Clark Kent appears in.

You can watch an excerpt from this Superman interview in the X post below.

Wendell Pierce lets slip 'Superman' sequel plans 👀



“It’s a hot set, you don’t want to mess it up because, you know, the sequel is.. never mind"



(@Collider | https://t.co/wOYbdj7wer) pic.twitter.com/h5AMdolQOF — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 1, 2025

