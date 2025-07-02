SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel

All eyes are on Superman to be the movie that turns the DC brand's fortunes around, but is filmmaker James Gunn already working on a sequel? Comments from actor Wendell Pierce appear to suggest so...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Warner Bros. Discovery is going all in on Superman, with a marketing campaign likely to have cost as much as the movie did to produce when all is said and done.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has said that he'd be happy if the movie breaks even. However, it's surely vital for the DCU's future that the Man of Steel's big screen return be deemed a hit.

Ultimately, it being one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer will play much better than an endless series of articles from the trades about why it flopped (which would do next summer's Supergirl no favours). Time will tell on that front, but is Gunn confident enough in its success to already be planning a sequel? 

Asked by Collider whether he took anything from Superman's set, Perry White actor Wendell Pierce replied, "It’s a hot set, you don’t want to mess it up because, you know, the sequel is [Pauses] never mind."

Has the Thunderbolts* star inadvertently let the cat Superdog out of the bag? It's hard to say, as he may have just been having fun. However, Gunn has strongly hinted that he's working on a follow-up of some sort. 

"What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," the filmmaker said when he was asked about possible sequel plans. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

"I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' But it's probably what I will direct," Gunn continued. "Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably."

Rumours continue to swirl that World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up, might be up next. Either way, we'd expect the Daily Planet set to play a recurring role in the DCU, and certainly whichever projects Clark Kent appears in.

You can watch an excerpt from this Superman interview in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/2/2025, 6:18 AM
Gunn would be happy if this broke even? What a loser mentality
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/2/2025, 6:27 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - He’s being modest. Quite frankly I like this attitude. He’s not too confident which would be embarrassing if the end result is failure at the box office.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/2/2025, 6:31 AM
A sequel wouldn’t be shocking stuff
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/2/2025, 7:19 AM
@MisterBones - they are probably going to do World's Finest ( dawn of justice)
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/2/2025, 6:33 AM
We'll get a sequel if this makes money, but we won't if it doesn't. It's that simple.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2025, 7:02 AM
@TheJok3r - It should be. But this is DC that we're talking about here. It took 10 flops in a row for them to realize that people didn't want the DCEU.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/2/2025, 6:35 AM
Of course we are [frick]ing getting a sequel.

We are here to stay.

@JoshWilding

Thanks for point out the [frick]ing obvious 😂

For [frick]s Sake
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/2/2025, 6:43 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - its getting one whether it fails of not sir!

theres too much in the works for this universe to depend on 1 movie alone
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2025, 7:00 AM
Jumping the Gunn a bit there. Movie's not even out yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 7:09 AM
Gunn to Pierce when he sees him next time…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I do think he’s just having fun though but we’ll see.

If there is a sequel shaping up already , I hope the baddie is Brainiac!!.

