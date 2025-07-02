BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s MCU Debut; [SPOILER]'s Return Was Once Planned

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s MCU Debut; [SPOILER]'s Return Was Once Planned

Black Panther director and Ironheart executive producer Ryan Coogler has broken down that big introduction in the show's finale, while another producer reveals plans for a major return were scrapped...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart
Source: Variety

The second half of Ironheart leads viewers to believe that Dormammu is pulling The Hood's strings, something that seems obvious when you look at Parker Robbins' history on the page. 

When Riri Williams puts it to Sacha Baron Cohen's mysterious villain that he's the Doctor Strange villain, he scoffs at the idea and reveals his true name: Mephisto. It's a huge moment, and Ironheart executive producer Ryan Coogler broke it down in an interview with Variety

"It’s funny, when I first met Jon Watts in 2016 and he was doing 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' Spider-Man was like basement level, like fighting underneath the street-level villains," he said of bringing the devil into Riri's story. "Then, by the time 'No Way Home' comes around, he’s dealing with Doctor Strange and going through different realities and shit."

"I just absolutely love that we’re not meeting him in 'WandaVision' or 'Agatha [All Along]," Coogler continued. "You’re meeting him through this stressed-out, young Black genius. When you watch the show, it’s like, 'Oh, that was how you always were gonna meet him.' It wasn’t gonna be in 'Loki.' That’s the trickster; that’s how he works. That’s where he’s gonna be: in a pizza shop in Chicago, like, where you would absolutely never expect him."

Ironheart director Angela Barnes is credited with suggesting Cohen play Mephisto, and executive producer Zoie Nagelhout revealed that Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the actor's casting under wraps (which, as we're sure you'll recall, didn't work). 

"If he was outside, we wrapped him up in tarps and the poor guy had to walk like two steps at a time," she recalled. "Nobody but crew or friends of crew were allowed, so we would cast extras who were family members and beg everyone to keep it a secret. You do your best."

Nagelhout later confirmed that the "initial idea" called for Dormammu to be Ironheart's secret big bad. "If you look to publishing, Parker’s power is drawn back to Dormammu, who is also a very epic character in the MCU and who would have been very exciting to play with. But as we developed it, we realized Mephisto was a better thematic fit for what the show is about.”

"Diving into these scenes of ambition and cost and what you’re willing to give up for the things you want, he offered a sort of interesting and heightened way to tie together the characters’ journeys — and in particular, Riri’s — so it became almost like a no-brainer to have him," she added.

Back to Coogler, and he was asked whether the next stage of Ironheart and Mephisto's respective stories might play out in Black Panther 3 or a potential second season.

"I don’t know jack shit," he said with a laugh. "I’m here for whatever Chinaka’s got coming at us next; whatever Kevin’s got coming at us next, you know what I’m saying. I think the audience is going to take to that ending and I can’t wait to see those characters again."

It's always a shame to get a cliffhanger ending without any clear idea of when or where it will be resolved. That's been a recurring theme throughout the Multiverse Saga, with many characters and subplots introduced in post-credits scenes that have yet to pan out.

Jake Lockley, Hercules, Blade, and more have all shown up, only to be left on the shelf, and the hope now is that Mephisto won't eventually be added to the list. 

All episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

IRONHEART Spoilers: 6 Ways The Series Sets Up The MCU's Future After That Huge Introduction
Related:

IRONHEART Spoilers: 6 Ways The Series Sets Up The MCU's Future After That Huge Introduction
IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Says Riri Has Other Plans In Mind After Finale's Shocking Debut - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Says Riri "Has Other Plans In Mind" After Finale's Shocking Debut - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2025, 4:15 PM
We won’t see that thread picked up for a while but I’m curious to see where it goes. I hate that she made that deal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 4:22 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I hate it too but it’s intentional..

Given her most recent loss was her Natalie A.I , it makes sense that Mephisto would exploit that
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/2/2025, 4:27 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I kind of wish the deal she made was to get back her Stepdad for her mother instead to kind of redeem her selfish and manipulative ways of being. But at the cost of her soul.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/2/2025, 4:17 PM
This show was stunning, brave, but most importantly, it was ICONIC.

ICONIC!!
Kurban
Kurban - 7/2/2025, 4:18 PM
This show was about a bad person becoming a worse person, which is weird because I thought Riri was supposed to be a superhero
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/2/2025, 4:20 PM
@Kurban - Tony Stark was also a BAD PERSON and a SUPERHERO
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/2/2025, 4:21 PM
@Kurban - DON'T YOU DARE TO SPEAK IN ILL-FAITH AGAINST THE MOST STUNNING, BRAVE AND ICONIC SUPERHEROINE TO GRACE THE SILVER SCREEN, YOU BIGOT!

User Comment Image
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/2/2025, 4:22 PM
@MisterBones - Tony Stark was a lowlife, misogynistic prick who hated minorities. Facts.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/2/2025, 4:21 PM
Not gona lie, Ironheart wasn't amazing, but it also wasn't bad.

I enjoyed how SBC did Memphisto, the wig and makeup were terribly fake though.
Pampero
Pampero - 7/2/2025, 4:28 PM
Trash

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder