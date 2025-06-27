THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot Sees Galactus Destroy A Planet; New In-Universe Material Reveals Possible Spoilers

Galactus ranks among the Marvel Universe's most powerful villains, and how better to show that in The Fantastic Four: First Steps than by having the Devourer of Worlds, well, devour a planet?

In a newly released TV spot for the movie, we see what appears to be Galactus' Worldship bursting through an unnamed world. The ship likely absorbs the planet's core, giving the World Eater the energy and sustenance he so desperately craves.

It will be interesting to see whether The Fantastic Four follows the Earth X comic, where Galactus specifically targeted worlds with Celestials growing inside them. We've also yet to learn whether Galactus is a threat solely to this reality or the Multiverse.

You can watch this new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

New TV Spot for 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS'



In theaters July 25 pic.twitter.com/5IZx8z1Ebq — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 26, 2025

Marvel Studios has also rebranded the movie's Instagram account, sharing the Future Foundation's archives with fans. This in-universe content reveals that Reed Richards "played a crucial role in the United States' burgeoning space program."

We also learn that he's the host of Fantastic Science with Mister Fantastic, which airs weekly on ABC, and the CEO of ReedTech, where the hero "develops fantastic new technologies to make everyday life easier."

Sue Storm was part of "groundbreaking peace talks with Subterranea," while Johnny Storm has his own fan club, the Flaming Hearts. Finally, we discover that Ben Grimm has a love for "gardening, cooking, and family."

You can learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads in the Instagram posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.