James Gunn Says SUPERMAN, BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN Will Unite In The DCU - "But Not In The Next Movie"

James Gunn Says SUPERMAN, BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN Will Unite In The DCU - &quot;But Not In The Next Movie&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that DC's Trinity, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, will unite at some point in the DCU - but it won't be in the next movie.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman marks our introduction to a new shared DC Comics universe, and it all kicks off with our latest big-screen take on the Man of Steel. The DCU will also see the debut of a new Batman in The Brave and the Bold, and Gunn recently revealed that a Wonder Woman movie is currently being written.

It probably goes without saying that the plan is to unite these iconic characters at some point, and Gunn has now confirmed that we will see the Trinity share the screen in the DCU - just "not in the next movie."

By the next movie, we assume Gunn is referring to the Superman sequel he has mentioned in previous interviews. The filmmaker has indicated that it won't be a direct follow-up, which has led to speculation that it could be a World's Finest-style Batman/Superman film. 

Whatever the plan is, it doesn't sound like Diana is going to be involved, so this Trinity team-up is likely still quite a ways off. Whether it will happen in another project before we get to the inevitable Justice League reboot obviously remains to be seen.

In a separate interview, Gunn suggested that we may also see the DCU debut of Helena Wayne, aka Huntress, aka the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, although we would assume that this would be a long, long way off.

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions
SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/2/2025, 8:23 PM
Have Damian and Helena ever co-existed?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 8:43 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2025, 8:32 PM

I have high hopes for all of this.

Take it slow. Do it right.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/2/2025, 9:12 PM
@DocSpock - I don't have high hopes for this (semi) reboot, because it seems like they're still doing the same thing they were with the DCEU.

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/2/2025, 8:34 PM
It completely flew over my head that he's referring to BvS
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/2/2025, 8:41 PM
Margaret Qualley for wonder woman

User Comment Image
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/2/2025, 8:45 PM
@Gabimaru - Too nerdy for WW but she'd be a great Batgirl
Laridian
Laridian - 7/2/2025, 8:53 PM
@Gabimaru - Eva de Dominici
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/2/2025, 8:54 PM
@CrimsonComet - am I wrong for this?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/2/2025, 9:06 PM
@Laridian - With that smile, she should be “Flashpoint” Martha Wayne.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 8:47 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway Gunn , do it….

User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 7/2/2025, 8:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Ethan Peck would be a perfect BATMAN
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/2/2025, 8:51 PM
Thank whatever God you believe in for that.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/2/2025, 9:11 PM
Just goggled a picture…. That dudes eyes are too similar to what people are complaining David Corenset’s eyes are doing. Geeko-ing.

