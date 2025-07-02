James Gunn Says SUPERMAN, BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN Will Unite In The DCU - "But Not In The Next Movie"

James Gunn's Superman marks our introduction to a new shared DC Comics universe, and it all kicks off with our latest big-screen take on the Man of Steel. The DCU will also see the debut of a new Batman in The Brave and the Bold, and Gunn recently revealed that a Wonder Woman movie is currently being written.

It probably goes without saying that the plan is to unite these iconic characters at some point, and Gunn has now confirmed that we will see the Trinity share the screen in the DCU - just "not in the next movie."

By the next movie, we assume Gunn is referring to the Superman sequel he has mentioned in previous interviews. The filmmaker has indicated that it won't be a direct follow-up, which has led to speculation that it could be a World's Finest-style Batman/Superman film.

Whatever the plan is, it doesn't sound like Diana is going to be involved, so this Trinity team-up is likely still quite a ways off. Whether it will happen in another project before we get to the inevitable Justice League reboot obviously remains to be seen.

James Gunn on whether the DC Trinity will reunite on screen:



“Of course, yeah! But, not in the next movie”pic.twitter.com/ytyi1BplFO — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 2, 2025

In a separate interview, Gunn suggested that we may also see the DCU debut of Helena Wayne, aka Huntress, aka the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, although we would assume that this would be a long, long way off.

If there is one thing you must know about me, it is that I'm a Helena Wayne girlie so when given the chance to bring her up to James Gunn...



My full interview with @JamesGunn is up on the Mary Sue! https://t.co/bh6xQVJymN pic.twitter.com/wvPTXNPpRA — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 1, 2025

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."