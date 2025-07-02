SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions

SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions

Superman cast members Sara Sampaio and María Gabriela de Faría have revealed that one particular scene was cut from the movie after negative reactions from test-screening audiences...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

You never hurt the dog!

We had heard that James Gunn made some significant changes to Superman following negative feedback from test-screenings (which tends to be par for the course on any movie), and we now have some details on one particular scene involving Ultraman and Krypto.

While speaking to Jakes Takes, Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) and María Gabriela de Faría (the Engineer) revealed that a sequence involving the powerful Superman clone(?) punching the Man of Steel's pooch was removed after what sounds like a fairly passionate response from the test-screening crowd.

A recent clip confirmed that Lex Luthor does wind up dog-napping Krypto, but it seems the Engineer will be the one to subdue the hound... in a slightly less violent manner, presumably.

It's not really surprising that fans had this kind of reaction. Krypto may be a Super-dog and well able to recover from most injuries, but animals being hurt in any context is always going to prove controversial.

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel
Related:

SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel
SUPERMAN Battles A Kaiju In Extended Clip From The Movie As James Gunn Explains Why This Man Of Steel Bleeds
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Battles A Kaiju In Extended Clip From The Movie As James Gunn Explains Why This Man Of Steel Bleeds

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2025, 12:04 PM
Only when the dog is loveable does it look bad.
If it was super Cujo, then seeing that mut torn in half would be satisfying.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 12:04 PM
How am i suppose to know if Ultraman is evil if he doesn't kick the dog?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/2/2025, 12:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yep. Back in the day they made sure we knew evil was evil. Nowadays they want us to feel compassion for the villains.
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2025, 12:04 PM
A super powered dog getting punched is controversial? Cmon people. No animals were hurt in the filming of this movie. Sheesh
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2025, 12:05 PM
Shucks …but we CBM fans love animal cruelty (squad)
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/2/2025, 12:07 PM
So you can beat and kill women,you can have kids being traumatized in your movie but hitting a super animal is where you draw the line? You're wired weird Hollywood.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/2/2025, 12:08 PM
What a wimp. Snyder would've it shown it in super slo-mo 😂
VileBlood
VileBlood - 7/2/2025, 12:12 PM
@Kadara - Snyder shows almost everything in slo-mo.
Cryptonautaz
Cryptonautaz - 7/2/2025, 12:08 PM
Turner and Hooch taught that lesson in the 80's, geesh.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/2/2025, 12:10 PM
Sad it wasn’t annoying character self obsessed character taking selfie
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2025, 12:13 PM
Animal violence isn’t cool, but a superpowered dog engaged in a fight should be able to take a hit or two. Test audiences are lame.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/2/2025, 12:20 PM
@mountainman - A grown man should be able to take seeing POC and LGBT in a movie without crying. Conservative audiences are lame.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2025, 12:23 PM
@UncleHarm1 - I have seen many quality POC and LGBT characters in movies without complaining so I’m glad I passed your arbitrary test.

So sad to know that you are so obsessed with trying to fight with me that you change the subject on this thread to bait a fight. Must be a sad and pathetic life that you live.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2025, 12:27 PM
@UncleHarm1 - bringing black people and gay folk into this discussion about dog beaters is a strange choice bud.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2025, 12:30 PM
@mountainman - I wouldn't even engage. Better off ignoring weirdos like this guy. What an out of left field thing to bring up. I'm sure half his time is spent on social media.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/2/2025, 12:32 PM
@McMurdo - It's manufactured controversy about something that hurts nobody. The dog is just as imaginary as the article @mountainman sent me the other day.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/2/2025, 12:32 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Anyone with a brainstem knows your perpetually offended buttercups are single-handedly responsible for the lameness of modern Hollywood and everything associated with it.

User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/2/2025, 12:41 PM
@DarthAlgar -
@mountainman -
User Comment Image

Y'all remind me of this movie so much lol. Except instead of being literal puppet nazis, which are a bit threatening, ur just easily manipulated racists.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2025, 1:17 PM
@UncleHarm1 - are you always this tone deaf? because the only one manufacturing controversy here is you.

You really need to stay off tik tok man it's caused brain rot. Depending upon your age, you can fix this before that app does irreparable damage to your psyche.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/2/2025, 1:28 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Yeah I remember avatar 2 falling under scrutiny by some animal welfare company for the treatment of the marine life onscreen. It’s absolutely ridiculous and taken out of context completely.

Krypto having a big role in a Superman movie will be the movie’s downfall. It’s so childish and unnecessary. It will distract from superman, nullifying the stakes. Also there was animal cruelty in guardians of galaxy three. Audiences are so petty and hypocritical. This movie is a train wreck waiting to happen.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/2/2025, 12:15 PM
They're lucky I'm not in the movie!

Id be punching that dog in every scene 😅
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/2/2025, 12:57 PM
@JurassicClunge -

Opening credits
SuperClunge saves a little kid, then punches dog.
Punches dog some more
Gets bad news, kicks dog
Someone else punches dog.
Kaiju knocks building over on dog
Yada yada yada
End credits
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/2/2025, 1:16 PM
@Goldboink - 🤣😅😅😅

Add a few drops kicks and we have a movie sir!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/2/2025, 12:21 PM
Good, even dog punching is low for villains. Save that for the annoying human characters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 12:26 PM
Honestly given how sensitive people are to animals being hurt in films or tv shows, I am surprised something like John Wick got away with killing a dog in the first film…

Granted it’s done pretty much off screen (though you definitely hear it and it’s disturbing) and it immediately get’s you on John’s side but still.

Anyway it is what it is , doesn’t seem like it’s a big moment in the film itself so I can take it or leave it tbh.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/2/2025, 12:30 PM
If that's what they cut I'm hoping that means they left in the Hoult/Corenswet smooches.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/2/2025, 12:38 PM
I missed something. When did they start to openly spoil stuff by admitting Ultraman is a clone of Superman. It was always obvious but I figured they’d try to save the actual reveal for the movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/2/2025, 12:39 PM
So James Gunn throws cute animals in his films to tug at people's heart strings and his glazers call him a genius.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 12:52 PM
@Forthas - I assume you're talking about GotG 3? Rocket is an established member of the team, and the film showed a comic-accurate version of his origin. Not sure if I'd call that throwing cute animals into the film . . .
Forthas
Forthas - 7/2/2025, 1:09 PM
@Clintthahamster -

Not according to AI Overview when you type in "Rocket Racoon Origin"

"Rocket Raccoon's origin story varies slightly between the comics and the MCU. In the comics, he is a native of Halfworld, a planet populated by anthropomorphic animals created to care for the mentally ill. He becomes a ranger and protector of the planet, battling threats like Judson Jakes. In the MCU, Rocket is abducted from Earth by the High Evolutionary and experimented on, becoming part of a group called Batch 89, along with Lylla, Teefs, and Floor."
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 1:28 PM
@Forthas - That's correct. He was later shown to have been kidnapped and experimented on by The Stranger, per wikipedia. So the movie was a bit of a hybrid affair.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/2/2025, 12:41 PM
Ne Zha 2 beat the hell out of a cute marmot. Just saying.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/2/2025, 12:46 PM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/2/2025, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/2/2025, 12:49 PM
And they folded to that? So now animated super dogs can't be injured? People are so weird lol. This is worse than people complaining about having to kill those hunting dogs in TLOU2 smh.
Colton
Colton - 7/2/2025, 1:03 PM
@RitoRevolto - I never understood that complaint. It's a [frick]ing videogame - get over it
mck13
mck13 - 7/2/2025, 12:57 PM
This movie sounds GOOFY as hell! It's a Childs movie that kids didn't ask for. Adults who like Superman will bring their kids to watch & the kids will think this is LAME!!!!!!!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/2/2025, 1:24 PM
Superpowered dog getting punched is somehow controversial? Jesus…

He’s a super strong dog for goodness sake

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder