"The Devil's In The Details": IRONHEART Star Shares First Official Look At [SPOILER] As New Stills Arrive

The season finale of Ironheart adds a major new villain to the wider MCU, and the actor who plays them has now broken their silence with some official images from "The Past is the Past." Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 09:07 AM EST
We've been waiting to see Mephisto in the MCU since WandaVision. While he was namedropped in Agatha All Along, Ironheart finally introduced us to Sacha Baron Cohen's devil in last night's finale.

Cohen wasted no time in taking to social media to announce his arrival, and we'd say this bodes well for his future as Mephisto. Ironheart wrapped production in late 2022, meaning he's been sidelined for the better part of three years. Many actors would move on to other projects, but Cohen is selective with what he works on, and this appears to suggest he plans to stick around. 

Marvel Studios must have signed him up for more than just a one-off appearance in Ironheart, and there have already been rumblings about Mephisto factoring into Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Ultimately, rumoured projects like Doctor Strange 3, Midnight Sons, and Ghost Rider seem like the most obvious next destination for him, but until Kevin Feige weighs in, we'll have to wait and see.  

Marvel Studios has also released a gallery of official stills from Ironheart's fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes. In those, we see Riri's Dark Dimension-powered suit, the upgraded Ezekiel Stane, Zelma Stanton, and more of Cohen's Mephisto. 

There's also a shot of Riri from the closing moments of the finale, and it appears she's fully embraced magic. Combining that with science promises to make her a very different type of superhero in the MCU, and likely quite different from her comic book counterpart. 

Having Riri entrenched in the supernatural corner of this world isn't a bad thing, though, particularly if it means she's more than just a wannabe Iron Man (legacy heroes have proven to be a tough nut for Marvel Studios to crack). 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

All episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 9:09 AM
Why'd they make this bloke look scarier than Mephisto
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/2/2025, 9:12 AM
@HashTagSwagg - they didnt want to show Tony Stark being a alcoholic because of the kid audience but this is fine
PC04
PC04 - 7/2/2025, 9:14 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Dennis Rodman killed it in this show.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2025, 9:15 AM
@Matchesz - They had to be inclusive of the drag queen hacker community. Very under represented in Hollywood and this was a very needed representation character.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - i thought they were killing it
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:39 AM
@mountainman - I know. Its a shame they didn't just have the hacker be another boring run of the mill person. Or better yet, someone that looked like they were from Elon's DOGE crew.

Yep that surely would have fit Hoods crew's aesthetic 🙄

Yall hate that people simply, exist. And its a comic book show. Lets get the zany and weird in there
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:41 AM
@Matchesz - they def showed Tony drinking and being destructive in iron man 2. And blowing holes in stomachs in iron man 3

Trans and queer people exist. They exist now in 2025 and will exist long after you're gone in 2125. Your favorite heroes from Greek and Roman times were taking back shots in bath houses while sucking cock
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2025, 9:45 AM
@Vigor - What would you say is the breakdown of hackers that look like Elon’s DOGE crew vs like Slug? If I had to guess, it would be 99.9% vs 0.1% and that’s being VERY generous to the Slug demographic.

After you’ve considered that question, you could also consider not letting a joke upset you so much. Slug doesn’t need you white knighting for him.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:48 AM
@mountainman - I white knight for all people taking random strays from people like you. I think hate is a really ugly thing. And the iTs jUst a joKe response is so cliche coming from your camp

Just let people live. Your white dominance isn't going away anytime soon if thats what youre so worried about
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/2/2025, 9:53 AM
@Vigor - Christ man. You can't even look at this show and say they might have gone a little overboard with the identity politics?

Don't you think the gang could have been made a little bit more realistic? This show is a total disaster and slug is a complete joke. This show doesn't have a single redeeming quality. This is the guys first acting job. You understand that right? They were casting this show without even auditioning people.

Why do you think that is? Do you think the show being a train wreck has anything to do with it?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:59 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r -

Train wreck?
Isn't it certified fresh? And has decent reviews?

I thought slug played their part well. Followed by clown. And two rough housers were eh, ok. I don't get how they could lose in a brawl against riri. That more took me out of the element than a queer person being a hacker.

My only complaint about the show is Hood.

Its like you and I watched different shows, OR... we let different aspects of the show bother us. I'm so happy I was raised in a Christian valued household to love others especially for their differences. Its been a culture shock being part of the nerd community and seeing just how sensitive others are to people that don't look like them
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2025, 10:09 AM
@Vigor - I’m not worried about whatever made up boogeyman men you’ve been programmed to fear.

And yes, a person should be allowed to joke about this ridiculous character without folks like you getting their panties up in a bunch.

We all know that this character was included to fill diversity quotas. You may be ok with that, which is fine. But me pointing out that they were is not problematic or hateful.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 10:17 AM
@mountainman - I don't know what diversity quotas are. Or rather i do in theory, but i also dont care because it doesnt hurt you or me (regardless of your feels about losing your job to a minority). But I do know these characters are included as artistic choice and to have further reach in their audience. The only people who dislike seeing it are those are have biases and bigotry clouding their enjoyment of things.

Imagine how much more fun the world would be to you if you learned to swipe away your judgments of others.
Put simply i like slug because they're different. You dislike slug because they are different. On paper, Jesus is shaking his head at you and not me. If youre on the wrong side of history/holiness/righteousness... why continue to beat that drum? I just don't get you people who willingly want to march to the beat of the empire song on the death star. Why is it so hard to do the right thing as Spike Lee said?
Latverian
Latverian - 7/2/2025, 10:20 AM
@mountainman -

This very thread, the very first in this comment section (almost in haste, one might assume) began with someone claiming to more scared by drag than a literal depiction of Satan himself.

I know a certain crowd like to whine that they're being labeled as -ists and -phobes out of nowhere, but this post is quite literally asking for it; whether it's trolling or not.

Etymologically speaking, that's what a phobia is; fear.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 7/2/2025, 9:12 AM
Boring show. Forgettable characters. And waisted Mephisto. Marvel really needs to stop this shit.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2025, 9:13 AM
I wonder why those guys that leaked his appearance way before the finale said he was campy. I was expecting him to be hamming it up, but he was far from that.
jf187
jf187 - 7/2/2025, 9:14 AM
I have a big feeling this will bring us to Doctor Strange 3. Dr. Strange's mission will be to save Riri from Mephisto/Dormammu's spell.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 9:38 AM
@jf187 - I'm hoping it's teeing up either Champions or Strange Academy. MoM had enough of strange running around with teens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 9:42 AM
@Clintthahamster - it would be crazy if Mephisto is the baddie for either of those
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/2/2025, 9:15 AM
I haven’t hated the show so far, but it’s not jazzing me up to binge at the end of any episode(I’m on the 4th episode atm).

I have been following the spoilers, don’t mind them for marvel, usually, but man, that’s the look they landed on for the reveal? I saw the spoon reflection screenshot as well, but whoops.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/2/2025, 9:29 AM
@FrankenDad -

That spoon reflection is just for a moment, less than two seconds.

In that episode, he appears throughout a few instances with several different outfits, one of which I'm actually quite a fan of, especially given the accent.

You'll know it when you see it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/2/2025, 9:43 AM
@Latverian - oh, nice. A little more than I thought.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/2/2025, 9:28 AM
Good casting. Zero complaints.
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 7/2/2025, 9:29 AM
[frick]ing Mephisto...I can't actually believe it he's finally a thing. Between the Rani in Doctor Who (being rumoured for years!!!!) And Mephisto in the MCU..I don't know if this is fan wishes coming true or the final nail in the coffin for creativity haha
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/2/2025, 9:34 AM
Can’t believe people actually watched this LOL
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - You're on comicbookmovie.com, a website that covers movies and television shows based on comic books, and you're surprised that people watched a TV show based on a comic book.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/2/2025, 10:28 AM
@Clintthahamster - YES, I am actually surprised there are some adults who were able (and interested) to consume that program.

You can’t possibly think every person who comes on this site watches every single bit of content it [the site] covers 🤭
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:37 AM
Riri in her comic accurate street fit (6th pix from the bottom) had me giddyer than I really expected. I'm not a fan of Riri from comics per say. I was just aware of her existence. But I love when a comic esthetic is accurately translated to screen and it actually looks good !
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 9:40 AM
@Vigor - With the exception of Parker/The Hood, I've thought the costume designs and styling choices have been 10s across the board.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 9:44 AM
@Clintthahamster - I was thinking of Hood. He looked so goofy. How could they have made that better?

Then it hit me. The later episodes where the corruption scars and tats were really taking over his body, would have looked cool if he eas SHIRTLESS and had just the hood. But the actor would have needed to be more ripped to pull off that look
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 9:58 AM
@Vigor - I thought The Hood looked fine…

I guess a guy walking around like that amongst regular people is always gonna be a bit goofy atleast.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 9:59 AM
@Vigor - IDK, he spends plenty of time shirtless on the show, and I'm not sure that would have helped. FWIW, I'm also not a huge fan of the Hood's look in the comics. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Starlight
Starlight - 7/2/2025, 9:45 AM
Is there a summary vid about this series? I'm not watching, but need to know what happened for Marvel consistency.... :P
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 10:02 AM
@Starlight - so I asked AI and it gave this - https://copilot.microsoft.com/shares/hG7PHW2HAPmfWFFb2QmsR
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/2/2025, 9:46 AM
Ehrenreich was very good as Stane
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 9:53 AM
I just watched the final 3 episodes and enjoyed them for the most part and liked the show overall tbh…

However given Alden’s short hair & such aswell as reports of Ironheart going through reshoots in Feb-April of 2024 , it makes me wonder if the cliffhanger ending was due to the overhaul that BA and essentially Marvel’s tv division went through during which they saw potential for this to be a multi season show hence us having the ending we got.

Anyway , I hope it does get atleast a S2 since I want to see more of Riri , Parker , Ezekiel and the rest of her supporting cast pretty much!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2025, 10:03 AM
@TheVisionary25 - this is definitely a show i wanted more of. Especially since she made a deal with the devil

Riri the character was great. But the show would t have worked as well without Natalie (the character and actress !) Need to see Lyric more. She was great in THIS IS US
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 10:12 AM
@Vigor - yes…

That friendship was the heart of the show.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 7/2/2025, 9:57 AM
They'll tell us this was the highest rated show in Disney+ history

