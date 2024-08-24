THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Shows Alternate Reality New York As Set Construction Continues

Work continues on The Fantastic Four: First Steps set in England and it appears the alternate reality Times Square has finally been completed.

As you can see in the newly revealed photos and videos below, signage has been added to the buildings along with a giant TV screen and well over a dozen '60s-style vehicles. However, both they and everything else we see have an interesting retro-futuristic spin on them.

That's because the reboot doesn't just take place in the 1960s, but in a world far more advanced than our own which appears to have benefited massively from Mister Fantastic's genius.

We'd imagine the cast will soon start shooting on this massive set, though it remains to be seen whether we'll get any photos of footage of Marvel's First Family in action.

Fantastic Four First Steps, film set ready for FILMING! pic.twitter.com/d5zwqd3HG4 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 23, 2024 TV Screen is ready on Fantastic Four First Steps Film Set. pic.twitter.com/TXC8Swrte5 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 23, 2024

We also see that the massive Excelsior launch pad which sits next to the Baxter Building is still being worked on.

Interestingly, Marvel Studios has constructed a physical set for this as well, though they may have learned from the negative reaction to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. That movie relied heavily on The Volume and ended up feeling rather soulless, as a result.

Fantastic Four First Steps Film, Landing Pod is still under construction: pic.twitter.com/gRKM39SSS8 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 23, 2024

Finally, we have a first look at a mysterious set which may or may not have any real significance. That statue certainly looks interesting and, with rumours swirling that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take Marvel's First Family into the cosmos, perhaps this is Shalla-Bal's home?

She'll be Silver Surfer in this movie and, in the comics, took on that role after her and Norrin Rad's planet, Zenn-La, was threatened by Galactus.

Fantastic Four First Steps, a new set being constructed: pic.twitter.com/GQ1CGFea1O — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 23, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.