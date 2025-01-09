THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Julia Garner Teases Her "Really Shiny" Take On The Fan-Favorite Hero

The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in an alternate reality, explaining why New York City has a futuristic 1960s aesthetic. Marvel's First Family will eventually join the Sacred Timeline, but exploring a different branch has given Marvel Studios some creative freedom with its reboot.

The team is going to battle Galactus and the Silver Surfer, with the latter set to be portrayed as a woman (a move inspired by the Earth X comic book). Ozark star Julia Garner is playing the character for what's expected to be a one-and-done appearance before Norin Radd is introduced.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with the Wolf Man star and asked what she could reveal about her take on the Silver Surfer.

"I can't really speak a lot about that project," Garner started. "All I can just say is that I'm very lucky to have a part in that project, and the Fantastic Four are fantastic. They are so amazing in this. I'm very excited for people to see them."

"I'm assuming that this Silver Surfer is gonna be really shiny like in the other previous ones and the comic books," she added. "So, yeah, that's all I'm gonna say."

Garner later said that The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Silver Surfer is the first role she's been approached for in the MCU. "I feel like a lot of it has to do with casting and what feels right," Garner explained, "but that's not just Marvel; that's any project. You need to connect with the character."

In a separate interview with ComicBook.com, the actor was asked what's surprised her most about joining this franchise. "I mean, just how big it is. It’s a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it to be honest. Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal and they’re so wonderful. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I’m very excited."

While there's been the expected backlash to Garner's casting, there's precedent in the comics for a female Silver Surfer and it's going to be very interesting to see what she does with the character.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.