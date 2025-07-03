THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Features A New Look At Bearded Thing; Official Rating Revealed

Marvel Studios has released a brief new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it features another look at the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed - and bearded - Thing...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Marvel Studios TikTok page has shared a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while it's only around 15 seconds long, it does feature a few news shots from the movie.

In addition to Johnny Storm telling his teammates that it's "time to save the planet" (surely another it's clobberin' time gag?), we see Reed Richards asking the others to trust him... a plan which Johnny and Ben Grimm aren't fully on board with (the way this is edited suggests that it might be footage/dialogue from two different scenes).

We also get another quick glimpse of The Thing rocking a beard, which is a look from the comics fans were not expecting to see in this film. There's speculation that this could signify a time-jump, but we don't know for certain.

In not-at-all surprising news, First Steps has been given an official MPA rating of PG-13 for “action/violence and some language.” 

Check out the new promo at the link below.

Though accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another week or so, a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives later this month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

