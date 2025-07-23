THE FANTASTIC FOUR Is Beating SUPERMAN On Rotten Tomatoes, But The Man Of Steel Flies Ahead On Metacritic

Though there's very little in it, Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is ahead of DC's Superman on Rotten Tomatoes, while James Gunn's DCU reboot has taken the lead on Metacritic...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

While we fully encourage you to see both movies on the big screen, with Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and DC's Superman opening in such close proximity, a bit of friendly (and some not-so friendly) competition was inevitable.

Though First Steps doesn't hit theaters until Friday in North America, the review embargo lifted yesterday, and the movie is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 87% based on 134 reviews. James Gunn's DCU reboot is slightly behind at 83% with 440 reviews counted.

Reviews for Fantastic Four are still coming in so there's plenty of room for that score to fluctuate, but we don't anticipate it dipping much lower, and there's a good chance both movies will wind up with the exact same RT score (how on Earth will we argue about which one is better).

Though Rotten Tomatoes is the more popular aggregator, for many, Metactitic is a more reliable and accurate gauge of a movie's critical consensus, and Superman (68) has flown ahead of First Steps (64).

None of this really matters at the end of the day, of course, but reviews do tend to wind up being part of the discourse surrounding every superhero movie, so it's always interesting to see where the critics land.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:24 AM
Just saw it. Great movie but I dont think kids will have the patience for it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/23/2025, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma - You’re talking about ‘Ne Zha 2’, right?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:36 AM
@Lisa89 - not yet, wait for it lolz!

Millions of chinese kids loved it mind you!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/23/2025, 10:24 AM
I have a feeling Superman will edge out in total box office. That said I'm really glad to see good content come out of both Marvel and DC.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:28 AM
@Wahhvacado - this might still have better brand appeal overseas. But then again, Thunderbolts had great reviewa but was outgrossed by Superman even with soft numbers overseas.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/23/2025, 10:56 AM
@Wahhvacado - I can see Superman making more domestically, but Marvel has a good track record overseas, so that's where I think F4 will come out on top. Regardless of who comes out on top, I don't think it'll be by too wide of a margin.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/23/2025, 10:24 AM
I was going to say surely this can't be worse than superman but then I remembered the absolute state of recent superhero films
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:29 AM
I think talking about reviews is moot atm. Thunderbolts had great reviews and was actually good but didnt resonate with the GA.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 11:01 AM
@vectorsigma - ga? Most people who watch comic book entertainment do not read comics of course it didn’t do well
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:04 AM
@dragon316 - i agree so the general audoence is important
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 10:30 AM
Metacritic NO ONE even post their Critic Reviews.

Superman 75 with 63 Reviews

The Fantastic Four: First Steps 64 with 39 Critic Reviews

User Comment Image
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/23/2025, 10:57 AM
@AllsGood - Its the same reviews you will find on rotten tomatoes. The only difference is, Metacritic is much more selectiv with the reviewers they count in. Metacritic is all about professional press, while on RT you will find tons of random YouTubers.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 11:03 AM
@AllsGood - Metacritic also tends to be based on a fraction of the number of reviews too such that it is statisticaly even more meaningless anyway these days. An interesting thing to look at I guess as it weights according to score rather than a % above average calculation but without sample sizes in the 100's for critics and at least tens of thousands for audiences...

I mean Superman metacritic has only 58 reviews total, F4 only 39 scores submitted, margin of error would be HUGE and get more opinions on almost anything going to the local pub on a quiet day and between those two movies only three scores total came in as negative out of the total 97 submitted on Metacritic.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 11:10 AM
@Spawnnn - Let's talk when The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets another 24 reviews.

Superman 75 with 63 Reviews

The Fantastic Four: First Steps 64 with 39 Critic Reviews
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/23/2025, 11:14 AM
@AllsGood - let's do the same for RT as well.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 11:26 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - FACT! Professional Critics STOPPED posting their Reviews on Metacritic.

User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/23/2025, 10:31 AM
The important thing is how it ranks with the individual watching it. I can't believe I'm saying this but I am getting excited for Fantastic Four.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/23/2025, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 7/23/2025, 10:34 AM
rt and mc are useless



AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 10:37 AM
Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps latest Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh Score.

87%

Tomatometer with 134 Reviews

Popcornmeter

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces Marvel's First Family--Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:01 AM
@AllsGood - thunderbolts 88% but flopped.

Reviews are not a good metric atm
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 11:15 AM
@vectorsigma - BUT Thunderbolts was Box Office Tracking 65 million to 85 million Domestic Opening.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:28 AM
@AllsGood - good reviews couldve helped wom and legs but it did not.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/23/2025, 10:39 AM
It's not a contest. We have a great DCU film, sounds like a great MCU film is next. We're winning, folks.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/23/2025, 10:43 AM
@Clintthahamster - Stop making sense and being an actual normal/intelligent human being. The internet has no place for your kind!

In all seriousness, I can't remember when we last had such an elite-level of quality for a Marvel and DC movie released around the same time.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:10 AM
@JayTweIve - great only, not elite. Both films still have flaws.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 11:13 AM
@JayTweIve - Last time I think would probably be around one of the Nolan films at a guess if talking within a one month or two window or maybe Wonder Woman as don't think The Batman has a Marvel film coming in as high as it's 85% or better around the same sort of release window as had to wait from March to November for Wakanda Forevers 84% RT critic score and was three months after NWH's 93%.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/23/2025, 11:16 AM
@vectorsigma - Elite doesn't mean flawless, nothing is. But in terms of respect for the source material when was the last time we got a double-header on the level of F4 and Superman.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/23/2025, 11:21 AM
@Apophis71 - For me, it feels like the run of Blade 2 > X2 > Spider-Man 2 > Batman Begins > Sin City. It was a lovely time to be a comic book movie fan.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/23/2025, 11:22 AM
@Apophis71 - Yeah I think this 2 week gap between a Marvel and DC movie which both have this level of hype and praise is unheard of. Even movies like Iron Man and The Dark Knight or Dark Knight Rises and The Avengers had a roughly 2 month gap or longer.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:30 AM
@JayTweIve - ok, maybe i just had different expectations on the word elite.

But yeah you might be correct, it might be unprecedented. Hope it continuea. Next.year looks like a winner for both too
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/23/2025, 11:30 AM
@Clintthahamster - PREACH MAN!!! Instead of being excited, losers are still trying to bring the MCU and DCU down. We’re cookin baby!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/23/2025, 10:41 AM
User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 10:45 AM
Superman has 300+ more reviews lmao

Superman also debuted in the low 90s and F4 debuted in the high 80s.

It’s not a competition though.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 11:26 AM
@RockReigns - It isn't a comp but when the scores first went up it was reported as 88 too on Superman whilst still under 90 scores in, exact same as when they first reported FF's score (with 88 reviews). By the time both passed 100 reviews both were down to 86% and find it kinda funny not only how close almost all the numbers at various stages the two have had but also the math patterns are near identical too :D

I mean Fantastic Four probably will dip more as latter critic reviews tend to skew slightly more negative than those in the first few days so could easily see them end up identical when they are all in.

Ultimately audiences will be the deciding factor in all ways that matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 10:53 AM
Headlines like this , whether in friendly jest or not are part of the problem with the tribalism that we see in comic book movie fandom now….

Stop this sensationalist crap and just celebrate that we have 2 cbms in theatres right now that are being well received for the most part!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/23/2025, 10:58 AM
It will also beat it on RT when all reviews are out. I guess F4 will land between 78-82%.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 11:03 AM
@Spawnnn - so has transformers one is in 86 how that turn out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2025, 10:59 AM
I'll wait until the review counts are even. Remember Superman opened at an 88 after Tuesday previews, I know most people have memories of goldfish
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 11:04 AM
@bobevanz - reviews are not important they mean nothing your excited for it you will see it if not you’ll pass on it
