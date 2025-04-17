THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Introduces Us To Marvel's First Family...And The Silver Surfer!

With all eyes set to be on Star Wars Celebration from tomorrow, Marvel Studios has taken us to another Galaxy Far, Far Away today with the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The sneak peek better establishes the dynamic between Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, and confirms the movie's worst-kept secret: Sue Storm is pregnant.

We also get to see the heroes in action, including Reed Richards' stretchy powers. He was the only member of the team not to display his abilities in the teaser, leading to theories that this Variant might be powerless; thankfully, that's not the case.

Easily the biggest talking point is the appearance of the MCU's female Silver Surfer (believed to be Shalla-Bal, not a gender-swapped Norrin Radd). The character, played by Julia Garner, looks pretty incredible and is shown here doing the bidding of Galactus. Alas, Marvel Studios is keeping the World Eater under wraps as we see only his gigantic feet in this sneak peek.

Tonally and visually, this looks unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before. The same was said for WandaVision back in 2021, of course, and filmmaker Matt Shakman just so happened to be at the helm of that, too. The series remains among Marvel's best.

We'll be back soon with our full trailer breakdown and some official stills from the movie. For now, check out the new trailer and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Together. As a family.



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/flctlh3Adq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 17, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.