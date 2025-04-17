THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Introduces Us To Marvel's First Family...And The Silver Surfer!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Introduces Us To Marvel's First Family...And The Silver Surfer!

Marvel Studios has released an epic new trailer and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and as well as showing us Marvel's First Family in action, we get to see the Silver Surfer in all her glory!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

With all eyes set to be on Star Wars Celebration from tomorrow, Marvel Studios has taken us to another Galaxy Far, Far Away today with the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The sneak peek better establishes the dynamic between Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, and confirms the movie's worst-kept secret: Sue Storm is pregnant. 

We also get to see the heroes in action, including Reed Richards' stretchy powers. He was the only member of the team not to display his abilities in the teaser, leading to theories that this Variant might be powerless; thankfully, that's not the case. 

Easily the biggest talking point is the appearance of the MCU's female Silver Surfer (believed to be Shalla-Bal, not a gender-swapped Norrin Radd). The character, played by Julia Garner, looks pretty incredible and is shown here doing the bidding of Galactus. Alas, Marvel Studios is keeping the World Eater under wraps as we see only his gigantic feet in this sneak peek. 

Tonally and visually, this looks unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before. The same was said for WandaVision back in 2021, of course, and filmmaker Matt Shakman just so happened to be at the helm of that, too. The series remains among Marvel's best.

We'll be back soon with our full trailer breakdown and some official stills from the movie. For now, check out the new trailer and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/17/2025, 10:16 AM
Whoa. This looks like a blast
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/17/2025, 10:18 AM
Thats looks fcukng great to me
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/17/2025, 10:18 AM
That's a perfect trailer. The tonal shift was legit. Reed is out of his league this time. The third act will be legendary. I'm in
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/17/2025, 10:19 AM
This looks fantastic!!

Movie of the summer!!

😌😌
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/17/2025, 10:21 AM
@JurassicClunge - damn, I may have to change my pfg already 😮‍💨😮‍💨
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:23 AM
They’re STILL nervous about showing Reed’s powers.
That’s. Not. Good.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/17/2025, 10:25 AM
@Lisa89 - or hey maybe Reed being rigid and unsure of himself is a story point and he doesn't fully embrace his role until the third act. Just a thought
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/17/2025, 10:26 AM
@Lisa89 - we saw it a bit, maybe the cgi isn't finished 👀
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:26 AM
@ShellHead - Quality pun.
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/17/2025, 10:27 AM
@Lisa89 - Probably because it’s inherently goofy looking and people bitch about everything these days
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:28 AM
@JurassicClunge - Perhaps, but we should be concerned either way.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 10:33 AM
@ShellHead - so anti Reed
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:35 AM
@newhire13 - This is the 5th F.F. film in 30 years. Making Reed’s powers look amazing should have been job ONE.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 10:40 AM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:43 AM
@Latverian - Precisely. Not using his powers - just slightly elongated - and only for a few seconds. They seem nervous.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 10:45 AM
@Lisa89 - Doubling down on your lie does not make it less of a lie.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/17/2025, 10:48 AM
@McMurdo - I think he starts the movie confident, the second act plus a new baby makes him unsure for the first time in his life, he learns he needs the rest of the family more than he thinks, he changes over the course of the film

Ya know, a character arc
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:50 AM
@Latverian - What lie? I said they’re nervous. That can’t be proven or disproven. Learn what words mean.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:53 AM
@Latverian - Or did you, like a moron, interpret “They’re STILL nervous about showing Reed’s powers.” as “They refuse to show Reed’s powers.”?
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 10:54 AM
@Lisa89 -

Admitting that you deliberately worded your comment in a way that you thought could not be proven or disproven only serves to further prove your intent to sound critical of this movie without being open to criticism yourself; AKA, "it's just my opinion".

Your opinion is wrong, and your negative predetermination is deafening.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/17/2025, 10:55 AM
@Lisa89 -

That's a stretch.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 10:55 AM
@ShellHead - I certainly hope you are right. Just hasn't felt like Reed at all thus far.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 10:57 AM
@Latverian - You’re good blocking material, dickhead.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 11:00 AM
@MahN166A - 😅
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 11:00 AM
@Lisa89 -

You thought you were being smart or subtle with your trolling.

You thought wrong.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/17/2025, 10:24 AM
This looks (wait for it…) fantastic.

This looks really wholesome and great. Loving the vibe of this 60s inspired pocket universe and the main characters feel like they jumped off the page.

Even Silver Surfer looks pretty damn cool here despite the gender swap.

Can’t wait!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:47 AM
@MrDandy -

No.

Maybe Thing looks like he jumped off the page.

Mr. Fantastic definitely doesn't.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/17/2025, 10:24 AM
Looks good. Hopefully Johnny isn’t changed too much, like the actor suggested he was.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:48 AM
@PatientXero -

He is.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 10:25 AM
I love every single thing about it except for the shot where Silver Surfer is talking which looks [frick]ing atrocious.

It's not quite in need of an Ugly Sonic makeover, I was kinda expecting her to be bald, but she wasn't bald in the comics so that's fine and she looks good elsewhere in the trailer. She seems to have pubic hair rather than underwear like Norrin and I appreciate the level of realism with that.

But that shot of her talking just looks bad. I thought it was a fanmade trailer for a hot minute despite my brain reminding me that there is so much actual new footage. That's how bad that shot of her talking looked.
Diend
Diend - 4/17/2025, 10:28 AM
I was hoping the female Silver Surfer would be sans hair, kind of like Dural.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/17/2025, 10:38 AM
@Diend - I hear there's a new virtua fighter coming out soon
Diend
Diend - 4/17/2025, 10:50 AM
@Vigor - Yes, thank god. It only took 19 years.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 4/17/2025, 10:28 AM
Gosh darn does this look neat (see: awesome)!
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/17/2025, 10:28 AM
Not a huge fan on Ben not having a more gravelly voice. His voice shouldn’t be normal.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/17/2025, 10:32 AM
@PatientXero - i had a feeling the narcissistic actor would do this once he realized he would only be in the film as a voice basically, he just plays himself....which is not how The Thing sounds.

We've known how The Thing sounds since the 1960s due to the audio comic books MARVEL released on records back then as well as cartoons.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 10:35 AM
@Pictilli - yup they wanted a guy who's popping right now so we got stuck with soft voiced Thing.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 4/17/2025, 10:38 AM
@Pictilli - How did you determine this was the actor’s choice and why he supposedly demanded it??
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/17/2025, 10:46 AM
@PatientXero - He sounds painfully too much like Mark Ruffalo.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:50 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

He kind of sounds like Seth Rogen.

Another reason to never spend any money on this.
1 2 3

