THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets New Title As First Footage Debuts In Hall H; Team Will Appear In Next AVENGERS Movies

Marvel Studios didn't drop any new artwork for The Fantastic Four during its Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, but the upcoming reboot does have an intriguing new title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Needless to say, with rumours swirling that we'll meet Franklin and Valeria Richards in the movie, we can't help wondering whether they're who that's referring to.

While filming isn't scheduled to begin until Tuesday (that's now confirmed), some very early test footage was shared exclusively with fans at the event which showed the heroes preparing for a space mission. At one point, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards is teaching a science class with what's been described as "an old-school accent."

As expected, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place in an alternate reality New York City set in a retro/future 1960s.

Also shown in the teaser was a comic-accurate Galactus peering through the window of a skyscraper; he's no cloud this time, something we're sure many of you will recall was the case in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer.

While the four leads were on hand to share a few comments about the movie, there was nothing too exciting.

Thankfully, the Fantasticar took flight in Hall H to surprise fans, and based on what you'll see in the video below, we're sure you'll agree that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is starting to feel like a Jack Kirby comic come to life (especially if that skyline is anything to go by).

Marvel Studios has also confirmed that the Fantastic Four will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, suggesting they won't remain in this alternate timeline for too long.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.