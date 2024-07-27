THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets New Title As First Footage Debuts In Hall H; Team Will Appear In Next AVENGERS Movies

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets New Title As First Footage Debuts In Hall H; Team Will Appear In Next AVENGERS Movies

Marvel Studios announced a new title for its upcoming The Fantastic Four reboot at the San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel's First Family also showed off their Fantasticar and joined the Avengers franchise...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios didn't drop any new artwork for The Fantastic Four during its Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, but the upcoming reboot does have an intriguing new title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Needless to say, with rumours swirling that we'll meet Franklin and Valeria Richards in the movie, we can't help wondering whether they're who that's referring to. 

While filming isn't scheduled to begin until Tuesday (that's now confirmed), some very early test footage was shared exclusively with fans at the event which showed the heroes preparing for a space mission. At one point, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards is teaching a science class with what's been described as "an old-school accent."

As expected, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place in an alternate reality New York City set in a retro/future 1960s. 

Also shown in the teaser was a comic-accurate Galactus peering through the window of a skyscraper; he's no cloud this time, something we're sure many of you will recall was the case in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer.

While the four leads were on hand to share a few comments about the movie, there was nothing too exciting.

Thankfully, the Fantasticar took flight in Hall H to surprise fans, and based on what you'll see in the video below, we're sure you'll agree that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is starting to feel like a Jack Kirby comic come to life (especially if that skyline is anything to go by).

Marvel Studios has also confirmed that the Fantastic Four will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, suggesting they won't remain in this alternate timeline for too long.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: First Look At Galactus Revealed During SDCC Drone Show As Marvel Teases Hall H Plans
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: First Look At Galactus Revealed During SDCC Drone Show As Marvel Teases Hall H Plans
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Begins Filming As Pedro Pascal Shares Full Cast Photo Of Marvel's First Family
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Begins Filming As Pedro Pascal Shares Full Cast Photo Of Marvel's First Family
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/27/2024, 10:43 PM
Im still concussed that im being portrayed as an evil Stark. Wtf is going on here?!
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/27/2024, 10:43 PM
Ehh, I could do without the subtitle, but I get it, there's like 3 movies called Fantastic Four. They did the same with Spider-Man.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/27/2024, 10:44 PM
Looks like a Gerry Anderson design. I like it
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:46 PM
First steps as in first baby steps. They are having children.

Cant wait.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:46 PM
@TheRogue - To be honest kinda lame title. Id lose it. Just the fantastic four is cleaner.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/27/2024, 10:50 PM
@TheRogue - first baby steps, first steps to becoming superheroes, first steps on the moon reference since they’re astronauts, first step of leading do Doomsday and Secret Wars. It kinda makes sense. Not aesthetically or sonically pleasing, but makes sense
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:51 PM
@MikeyL - Yeah. I like the idea, but I feel they should drop it lol. At least its there I guess.
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2024, 10:46 PM
So they are coming from some kind of retro/futuristic hybrid earth

Bet they will do 4 movies and they will throw in the words second, third and fourth
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/27/2024, 10:46 PM
Ok...what an amazing day ...i just watched Deadpool and Wolverine and come home to these news...i really want to be alive and free to see these movies whit my dad and my cousins.
Love you all
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - You know the movie the hunt and crystal, thats how I imagine you your persona. Except not sexy
theprophet
theprophet - 7/27/2024, 10:48 PM
the first steps title we could of gone without but Im still hyped.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/27/2024, 10:50 PM
I swear at this rate I’m going to be collecting social security by the time I see a comic accurate MCU version of the X-Men. This multiverse crap peaked with NWH.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/27/2024, 10:51 PM
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2024, 10:51 PM
What, was Homecoming already taken?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/27/2024, 10:53 PM
Gotta shoehorn those kids in now, Disneys top priority is setting up a new younger generation of characters.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/27/2024, 10:53 PM
First Steps? Twelve steps? AA?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder