THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Joseph Quinn Shares Excitement For MCU Reboot "We're Going For It"

After emerging as the breakout star of Stranger Things season 4 playing tragic hero Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn has lined up the biggest role of his career as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four.

While promoting A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn was asked for an update on the project, and to share anything he could talk about. The actor expressed his excitement to get started, before praising the script and his co-stars.

"I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing. The director's fantastic. The intention behind it is... we're going for it."

In a separate interview, Quinn revealed that he does get asked for spoilers on occasion, but the people closest to him know better. He also said that he's asked whether the cat will survive in Day One just as often!

"I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing. The director's fantastic. The intention behind it is... we're going for it."



- Joseph Quinn on 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR'.



pic.twitter.com/xAAjc3MYM4 — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) June 23, 2024 “The people closest to me don’t ask.”



— Joseph Quinn, on avoiding FANTASTIC FOUR spoiler questions pic.twitter.com/9CWCMhLCRx — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) June 23, 2024

Quinn joins Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

The news broke earlier this year that Julia Garner (Ozark) has been cast as a female take on the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal).

Plot details are still a mystery, but a recent rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four will actually be set in an alternate universe. If accurate, this would obviously suggest that the characters will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline (possibly due to the interdimensional rift Dar-Benn caused at the end of The Marvels).

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and he'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Kevin Feige has also confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Production is expected to get underway this summer, and the film is set to bow on July 25, 2025.