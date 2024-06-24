THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Joseph Quinn Shares Excitement For MCU Reboot "We're Going For It"

Joseph Quinn was asked how his preparation to play Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four is going, and while he couldn't say much about the movie itself, he did praise the script and his co-stars.

By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2024 09:06 AM EST
After emerging as the breakout star of Stranger Things season 4 playing tragic hero Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn has lined up the biggest role of his career as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four.

While promoting A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn was asked for an update on the project, and to share anything he could talk about. The actor expressed his excitement to get started, before praising the script and his co-stars.

"I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing. The director's fantastic. The intention behind it is... we're going for it."

In a separate interview, Quinn revealed that he does get asked for spoilers on occasion, but the people closest to him know better. He also said that he's asked whether the cat will survive in Day One just as often!

Quinn joins Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

The news broke earlier this year that Julia Garner (Ozark) has been cast as a female take on the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal).

Plot details are still a mystery, but a recent rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four will actually be set in an alternate universe. If accurate, this would obviously suggest that the characters will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline (possibly due to the interdimensional rift Dar-Benn caused at the end of The Marvels).

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and he'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Kevin Feige has also confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Production is expected to get underway this summer, and the film is set to bow on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Teases Cool As F*** Script And His MCU Future As Galactus
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Teases "Cool As F***" Script And His MCU Future As Galactus
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/24/2024, 9:24 AM
Don't go for the woke that's all we ask
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 9:25 AM
@Thing94 - Suck my woke.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/24/2024, 9:28 AM
@Thing94 - Too late... I hear Herbie is going to be a trans robot who run on the tears of straight white men.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 9:34 AM
@Thing94 - they made the silver surfer a woman. You're too late.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2024, 9:40 AM
@Thing94 - disney’s ego is too huge, they have no choice but to keep doubling down. There’s no way they’re not going to make the human torch a “flamer”
lvcl
lvcl - 6/24/2024, 9:42 AM
@TheRedLeader -

The Human Torch will be turned into a gay variant and is the couple of The Thing.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2024, 9:44 AM
@Matchesz - this is all you comment. Look at yourself in the mirror. Also if your mom saw your comments, would she be happy with you?
Rmcbride7349
Rmcbride7349 - 6/24/2024, 10:03 AM
@Thing94 - jesus christ you people are so exhausting.... learn a new word ffs
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2024, 10:19 AM
@Vigor - my mom thinks marvel movies keep getting cornier so yes she’d be disappointed in me wasting my time here lol
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 9:24 AM
Flame on! Inside Out 2 was great. Maybe things are back on track at the Mouse hole.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 9:36 AM
I'm 100% hyped about this film. Hype thrusters on full. Hype meters are up to max. Feels pretty good to be this hyped about a cbm again ngl.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 9:44 AM
@ObserverIO - Thank you for not lying about your hype.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 9:58 AM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 10:07 AM
@ObserverIO - You set me up!!!
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 10:18 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I did set you up, tbh.

....wait.... don't do it!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 10:28 AM
@ObserverIO - a couple friends sent me this on Saturday:
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 9:38 AM
Cool , it’s generic PR speak but he can’t say much so I get it and sounds good regardless!!.

Him & Ebon are the casting for the four that I like the most so can’t wait to see him in action as Johnny…

Dude was great as Eddie in Stranger Things and given him in that , I could see him as Johnny since both characters tended to have an outgoing personality & such.

Anyway , looking forward to him & the film overall!!

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/24/2024, 9:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Remember that dude on here that kept ranting on how Ebon was the worst cast of them all
User Comment Image
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 6/24/2024, 9:41 AM
Sounds good to say but, doesn’t really mean anything does it? Essentially ‘We’re going to try and make a great movie’ …. Yeah that’s a kinda the point
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2024, 9:43 AM
@Twenty23Three - one thing being said commonly about this movie is "the script is great"
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2024, 9:45 AM
This actor is the reason I have any interest in this new fantastic four.
I also as a little kid instantly was enamored by human torch. So to finally get one in the mcu is like a dream come true for little me
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/24/2024, 9:59 AM
Yeah, after those Disney tapes got leaked I am not supporting anything after Deadpool from Disney. Anyone who isn't calling them out is doing exactly what they accused "the incels" of doing. I mean, they have a senior VP on camera telling you they are doing it.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/24/2024, 10:11 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r -

"...after those Disney tapes got leaked..."

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 10:16 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - The people who defend modern left activist driven hollywood will either dismiss those videos outright, or claim they are selectively edited. It’s so funny how even when evidence is right in front of a person, they can still double down and defend their position. Cognitive dissonance is a major flaw in the human brain.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/24/2024, 10:26 AM
@mountainman -

"...those videos..."

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 10:00 AM
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 10:06 AM
Meh

