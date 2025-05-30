THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Teases "Limitless" Mister Fantastic; New Character Bios, Images Released

The pressure is on The Fantastic Four: First Steps to deliver, but whatever happens later this summer, Marvel's First Family will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday.

Pedro Pascal plays Mister Fantastic and, talking to Empire Online, he shared his excitement to dig into one of the Marvel Universe's most complex heroes. "I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," the actor says. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising."

"A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction," Pascal added.

Filmmaker Matt Shakman was on hand to explain what made The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star the right choice to bring Reed Richards to life on screen.

"I was looking for an actor who could contain multitudes," the director explains. "There’s the very cerebral Reed Richards, and then there’s the action hero, the leader, the husband, the father, the friend. I knew Pedro could do all of that."

A new still has also been released from the movie, which you can check out in the X post below.

We also have some hi-res shots of Hasbro's new Marvel Legends figures based on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Accompanying each of them are new character bios that shed a little more light on where we find this team, and the Silver Surfer, when the movie begins.

Reed Richards is the Fantastic Four’s patriarch and a scientific genius. Beyond his intellect, Reed possesses the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances.

Storm is a fierce protector of her family and friends. Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed.

The most popular member of the Fantastic Four known for his fiery attitude and charming personality, Johnny Storm spends his weekends chasing thrills and teasing his sister, Sue Storm.

The Human Torch can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body. In the heat of battle, the Fantastic Four can always count on Johnny Storm to keep cool.

With a body made of nearly indestructible rock, Ben Grimm is a formidable member of the Fantastic Four. Ben can punch through walls, lift cars, and defeat villains using his impressive super-strength.

The Silver Surfer travels across the universe on her surfboard, searching for planets for Galactus to eat. Imbued with super-speed and strength, the Silver Surfer is an incredible threat to the Fantastic Four — and the universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.