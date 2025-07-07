THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Take A Tour Of FIRST STEPS' Baxter Building In New Video; John Malkovich Re-added To Cast

Marvel Studios has started upping the ante with The Fantastic Four: First Steps' marketing campaign, and the Baxter Building has just been listed on Zillow!

With 4 beds and 4 baths, the 4,444sqft property is listed for a whopping $4,444,444. Offering a closer look at the amazing practical sets constructed for the movie, the listing also reveals a new look at the Baxter Building in this parallel reality's New York skyline, Excelsior Launch Pad, and all.

Here's the official description for the home of Marvel's First Family:

This remarkable residence blends timeless design with the latest innovations from ReedTech. Residents enjoy an adaptable living space that can stretch to fit their needs. Residents can “flame on!” with the high-tech kitchen’s indoor barbecue and get instant help around the house from their robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. assistant. Enjoy stunning city views, including the rocket launch pad where the Fantastic Four prep for their next cosmic mission. You might even see the Human Torch light up the sky! The residencies make up just a portion of The Baxter Building. State-of-the-art laboratories and workshops span multiple floors, providing Reed Richards and his team room to pioneer breakthroughs in robotics, aeronautics, and beyond. At the building’s base lies the headquarters of the Future Foundation, where the Fantastic Four, especially unparalleled diplomat Sue Storm, champion a bold new era. Their mission: to deliver clean energy and elevate scientific progress around the globe.

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been in Paris, France, to promote the movie today. In the press release sent out by Disney/Marvel Studios, John Malkovich's name is once again included alongside the rest of the cast.

His name has been absent from other recent blasts (and even TV spots), leading to speculation that his role as Red Ghost had been cut following test screenings. Now, we can presumably put that down to either an error or his role being small enough that he didn't warrant a mention.

The actor appeared briefly in the teaser, but like the rest of the supporting cast, certainly hasn't been at the forefront of marketing.

Check out Zillow's tour of the Baxter Building in the player below.

The Fantastic Four’s headquarters— The Baxter Building — is on Zillow. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,444 sq. ft and listed at $4,444,444.



The "home of tomorrow" features a "space-age conversation pit" and "a charming nursery." pic.twitter.com/p2bOFgSmOW — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 7, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.