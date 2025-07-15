THE FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS Human Torch Actor Joseph Quinn On Teaming Up With Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN

Actor Joseph Quinn, known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, will be portraying the Human Torch in Marvel's upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

At a recent event, Quinn was asked about the possibility of teaming up with another MCU hero, Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Absolutely," Quinn replied to the question. "That would be amazing. Tom's performance as Peter Parker- he's the best Spider-Man ever, so that would be awesome."

“Tom Holland’s performance, he’s the best Spider-Man ever” pic.twitter.com/5cS9loSzB4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2025

In the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and the Human Torch (Johnny Storm) share one of the most well-known and beloved friendships.

Both started out as young heroes, which helped them form a strong connection early on as they faced the pressures of saving the world while still figuring out their own lives.

Their relationship is built on a mix of friendly rivalry and genuine care. They constantly joke around, pull pranks, and engage in lighthearted arguments, but when things get serious, they always come through for each other.

Johnny is one of the few people who knows Peter's secret identity, and their bond is so strong that they’ve even been roommates at times, adding a personal layer to their partnership.

Furthermore, Spider-Man is often considered an unofficial member of the Fantastic Four, largely because of how close he is with Johnny. He's filled in at times for Johnny and is often treated as a member of the family. Ben's something of an uncle, and he routinely goes to Reed for advice on science matters.

Beneath the endless volley of playful jabs and spirited one-upmanship that defines their relationship, every comic book reader knows that Spider-Man's Peter Parker and the Human Torch's Johnny Storm share a bond forged in loyalty and profound mutual respect.

This dynamic friendship isn't just a quirky detail, and despite the fact that it isn't important to a big storyline, their relationship is still considered a cornerstone of Marvel Comics, as it consistently charms readers and has remained constant for several decades.

Given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, by now, explored a vast array of comic book elements, it's a fervent hope among fans that Joseph Quinn's Human Torch and Tom Holland's Spider-Man will eventually get the opportunity to vividly portray this deep camaraderie on the big screen; ideally before either actor decides to "hang up their tights" or the ever-evolving MCU finally reaches a point where it needs to be rebooted.