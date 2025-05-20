The Retrofuturism Of Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Shines In New TV Spot

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Step unfolds in a reimagined version of the 1960s—an era often associated with boundless optimism, bold dreams of the future, and the thrill of the Space Race.

But in this alternate timeline, the world has already leapt far ahead in terms of technological advancement, boasting innovations far beyond what even our modern world has achieved.

Much of this progress can likely be traced back to the genius of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, whose groundbreaking inventions have reshaped the course of human history in this retro-futuristic reality.

Director Matt Shakman has characterized the film's visual approach as a fusion of bold comic book imagination and cinematic grandeur, calling it “a blend of Jack Kirby’s vibrant artistry and Stanley Kubrick’s epic, otherworldly vision.”

In this new, tie-in TV spot for the NBA Western Conference Finals, the retrofuturism of First Steps is on full display.

New TV spot for 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS'.



In theaters July 25.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025, marking the 37th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and launching a bold new chapter for Marvel's First Family. As part of Phase 6, the film promises to explore the early days of the iconic superhero team in a fresh and emotionally grounded way, backed by an all-star cast that's already turning heads.

Leading the team is Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, the brilliant scientist whose intellect is matched only by his elastic abilities. Joining him is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, whose blend of power and grace brings a commanding presence to the role.

Joseph Quinn steps into the role of the fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays the ever-loyal Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, a character as tough on the outside as he is tender on the inside.

Adding cosmic weight to the story, Ralph Ineson takes on the role of Galactus, the planet-devouring force of nature, with Julia Garner portraying the mysterious and morally complex Silver Surfer.

Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles, sparking intense fan speculation about how deep the film will delve into Marvel's expansive mythology.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the project has gone through several script revisions. The original screenplay was written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, later revised by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Final touches were provided by Eric Pearson, known for his work on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Fantastic Four’s entrance into the MCU has already been hinted at in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene, and their story is expected to become a key cornerstone of the lead-up to the major crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.