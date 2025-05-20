The Retrofuturism Of Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Shines In New TV Spot

The retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired alternate Earth featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps signals a striking and unique visual shift for the MCU.

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Step unfolds in a reimagined version of the 1960s—an era often associated with boundless optimism, bold dreams of the future, and the thrill of the Space Race.

But in this alternate timeline, the world has already leapt far ahead in terms of technological advancement, boasting innovations far beyond what even our modern world has achieved.

Much of this progress can likely be traced back to the genius of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, whose groundbreaking inventions have reshaped the course of human history in this retro-futuristic reality.

Director Matt Shakman has characterized the film's visual approach as a fusion of bold comic book imagination and cinematic grandeur, calling it “a blend of Jack Kirby’s vibrant artistry and Stanley Kubrick’s epic, otherworldly vision.”

In this new, tie-in TV spot for the NBA Western Conference Finals, the retrofuturism of First Steps is on full display.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025, marking the 37th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and launching a bold new chapter for Marvel's First Family. As part of Phase 6, the film promises to explore the early days of the iconic superhero team in a fresh and emotionally grounded way, backed by an all-star cast that's already turning heads.

Leading the team is Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, the brilliant scientist whose intellect is matched only by his elastic abilities. Joining him is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, whose blend of power and grace brings a commanding presence to the role.

Joseph Quinn steps into the role of the fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays the ever-loyal Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, a character as tough on the outside as he is tender on the inside.

Adding cosmic weight to the story, Ralph Ineson takes on the role of Galactus, the planet-devouring force of nature, with Julia Garner portraying the mysterious and morally complex Silver Surfer.

Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles, sparking intense fan speculation about how deep the film will delve into Marvel's expansive mythology.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the project has gone through several script revisions. The original screenplay was written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, later revised by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Final touches were provided by Eric Pearson, known for his work on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Fantastic Four’s entrance into the MCU has already been hinted at in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene, and their story is expected to become a key cornerstone of the lead-up to the major crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 9:40 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 9:47 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
u all r suck minded
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 10:02 PM
@harryba11zack -
It's kinda disturbing that they showed him having a human tongue.

I know some comics have him with it, but the 2005 and 2015 film both understood that it'd be really weird to see The Thing with a human tongue so found ways to avoid showing it.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/20/2025, 9:44 PM
I can’t be the only one that thinks this looks awful.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 9:46 PM
It'll be funny if this ends up being Marvel's third flop of the year and they go into Avengers: Doomsday with the majority of the audience not caring about half the currently announced cast members.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:51 PM
@Scarilian - I think there's a decent chance of that.
I see this struggling to get over $500 million worldwide.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/20/2025, 10:02 PM
@Scarilian - yeah, the reason they need to rely on the geriatric fox men for some attention.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:47 PM
"a blend of Jack Kirby’s vibrant artistry and Stanley Kubrick’s epic, otherworldly vision.”

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/20/2025, 9:48 PM
So edge Lordy on this post.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:49 PM
Let your honesty shine shine like ITS shines on me
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/20/2025, 9:52 PM
Damn, why is everyone being so harsh all of a sudden?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/20/2025, 9:54 PM
@comicfan100 - Lives suck in RL so they vent out on fun things.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 9:55 PM
@comicfan100 - All of a sudden? Where have you been?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/20/2025, 10:06 PM
@comicfan100 - pretty much most articles are people spewing negativity these projects
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:07 PM
@comicfan100 - all of a sudden?.

It’s been like this for awhile here , just filled with miserable was and negativity from apparent “fans” who act like spoiled children if they don’t get what they want.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/20/2025, 9:54 PM
It's either going to be really good or really bad. There's no inbetween.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:05 PM
Love the old timey narration style of this tv spot…

Also digging the glimpses we have gotten of the world so far in this , truly feels grand & vibrant imo.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this!!.

