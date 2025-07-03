SUPERMAN Hot Toys Figure Reveals A Detailed Look At The Man Of Steel's Colorful DCU Costume

By this time next week, many of you will have seen Superman (if you managed to nab tickets to those early Amazon Prime screenings, at least). Now, as hype continues to build, Hot Toys has revealed its take on the Man of Steel...and Krypto the Superdog!

This is an eye-catching 1/6th scale figure from the Hong Kong-based company, and the inclusion of a Fortress of Solitude-inspired base and a flying Krypto guarantees that this will be the centrepiece of any DC fan's collection.

The figure also offers a detailed look at the brightly coloured suit that will be worn by David Corenswet's Superman. The lines have divided opinion, as have the trunks (despite them being pulled straight from the comics), but that's Kal-El, alright.

Like all Hot Toys figures, Superman will have moving eyeballs, so if you want to recreate that infamous shot from the movie's first TV spot, you can! All jokes aside, this might be the most impressive piece of merchandise yet.

Here's the official description of this Superman figure from Hot Toys:

Hot Toys is honored to present the 1/6th scale Superman & Krypto Collectible Set, capturing the heartfelt bond between hero and canine. The Superman figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted hair, faithfully capturing David Corenswet’s likeness. Built on a newly developed muscular body with enhanced articulation, the figure allows for improved movement in both arms and legs, perfect for recreating flight poses and dynamic stances. Superman’s iconic suit is beautifully recreated in a vibrant blue tone with embossed textures, a slightly weathered red-and-yellow Superman emblem on the chest, and a flowing red cape with embossed Superman symbol and embedded bendable wire. Additional costume details include a yellow belt, red trunks, and red soft vinyl boots. The figure also comes with ten interchangeable hands, including fists, relaxed hands, claw gesture hands, flying gesture hands, and cape-holding hands, offering endless display options. Completing the setup is a crystal-styled diorama figure base inspired by the Fortress of Solitude, crafted from translucent blue soft vinyl material and paired with two interchangeable stands: a crystal pillar styled magnetic stand and a waist clip stand. Running proudly beside the hero is Krypto, sculpted with lifelike fur texture and wearing his own red cape with a bendable wire for posing. A transparent stand allows Krypto to hover alongside Superman in flight, bringing their bond to life.

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Superman in the Instagram gallery below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.