Who Is THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' "Mysterious" Cast Member? These Are 5 Of The Most Likely Possibilities

Chances are you've seen the online speculation about a mysterious actor being spotted on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

It started with a social media post of an actor being hidden from view and was followed by a photo posted by Pedro Pascal hiding the face of who he was with while celebrating the movie wrapping production. Are they the same person and, if so, who is being hidden from us?

In this feature, we're attempting to figure out who this actor could be and what character they might be playing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There's a good chance the whole thing has been blown out of proportion, of course, but we also can't discount the possibility that the MCU is about to introduce a major new character in this reboot.

5. (Another) Mister Fantastic

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have a Multiversal element to it, and we'd be shocked if Marvel Studios doesn't plan to introduce the Council of Reeds either in this movie or Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

With that in mind, this mysterious actor could be Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, or even a returning John Krasinski.

One very cool twist Marvel Studios possibly being kept under wraps is that The Maker is working alongside Doctor Doom. If so, that villainous Mister Fantastic Variant (the Ultimate Reed Richards on the page) making a surprise appearance here would be a great way to set up what comes next for this team and the Multiverse Saga.

