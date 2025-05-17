Christopher Nolan Plans To Make History As THE ODYSSEY Will Be The First Film Shot 100% In IMAX

Christopher Nolan’s next cinematic venture, the mythological epic The Odyssey, is set to break new ground by being the first commercial feature filmed exclusively with IMAX cameras.

Nolan is no stranger to the IMAX format, having incorporated it into key sequences across several of his major films, including Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Tenet, and most recently, Oppenheimer.

The IMAX format has proven to be a lucrative component of Nolan’s box office appeal—IMAX screenings reportedly accounted for 20% of Oppenheimer’s impressive $975.8 million global haul.

On the technological achievement, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond stated, "Chris called me up and said, ‘If you can figure out how to solve the problems, I will make [Odyssey] 100 percent in Imax.’ And that’s what we’re doing."

Gelfond added, "He forced us to rethink that side of our business, our film recorders, our film cameras.”

Historically, the sheer bulk of IMAX cameras presented significant logistical hurdles for filmmakers. For instance, the production of Dunkirk necessitated the creation of a specialized shoulder rig to accommodate the weighty 54-pound IMAX camera employed during shooting.

Beyond their heft, IMAX cameras were also known for their considerable operational noise, a characteristic often cited as a minor drawback in Nolan's filmography, occasionally leading to instances of muffled dialogue.

Despite these challenges, Christopher Nolan has consistently pushed the boundaries of the format, holding records for both the most IMAX footage in a film (The Dark Knight Rises with 72 minutes) and the highest percentage of IMAX shots (Dunkirk at 75%).

The Odyssey is led by Matt Damon in the iconic role of the long-wandering king of Ithaca, Odysseus. Joining Damon on this legendary journey are a host of acclaimed actors, each bringing their unique presence to Nolan's vision.

Appearing alongside Damon are Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Cosmo Jarvis, Corey Hawkins, Ryan Hurst, and Mia Goth.

Helming the project and penning the adapted screenplay is the aforementioned Nolan, who draws inspiration from Homer's timeless Greek epic of the same name.

The film will chart the epic ten-year odyssey of the valiant king of Ithaca, Odysseus (also known by his Roman appellation, Ulysses), as he endeavors to return to his homeland following the protracted Trojan War.

His voyage from the fallen city of Troy to Ithaca is fraught with mythological peril and spans an additional decade, during which his entire company perishes. While Odysseus is believed lost, his queen Penelope and their son Telemachus are besieged in Ithaca by a boisterous assembly of suitors seeking Penelope's hand in marriage and control of the realm.