Christopher Nolan Plans To Make History As THE ODYSSEY Will Be The First Film Shot 100% In IMAX

Following the groundbreaking visuals of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey is set to make cinematic history as the the first feature ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

News
By MarkJulian - May 17, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Christopher Nolan’s next cinematic venture, the mythological epic The Odyssey, is set to break new ground by being the first commercial feature filmed exclusively with IMAX cameras.

Nolan is no stranger to the IMAX format, having incorporated it into key sequences across several of his major films, including Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Tenet, and most recently, Oppenheimer.

The IMAX format has proven to be a lucrative component of Nolan’s box office appeal—IMAX screenings reportedly accounted for 20% of Oppenheimer’s impressive $975.8 million global haul.

On the technological achievement, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond stated, "Chris called me up and said, ‘If you can figure out how to solve the problems, I will make [Odyssey] 100 percent in Imax.’ And that’s what we’re doing."

Gelfond added, "He forced us to rethink that side of our business, our film recorders, our film cameras.

Historically, the sheer bulk of IMAX cameras presented significant logistical hurdles for filmmakers. For instance, the production of Dunkirk necessitated the creation of a specialized shoulder rig to accommodate the weighty 54-pound IMAX camera employed during shooting.

Beyond their heft, IMAX cameras were also known for their considerable operational noise, a characteristic often cited as a minor drawback in Nolan's filmography, occasionally leading to instances of muffled dialogue.

Despite these challenges, Christopher Nolan has consistently pushed the boundaries of the format, holding records for both the most IMAX footage in a film (The Dark Knight Rises with 72 minutes) and the highest percentage of IMAX shots (Dunkirk at 75%).

The Odyssey is led by Matt Damon in the iconic role of the long-wandering king of Ithaca, Odysseus. Joining Damon on this legendary journey are a host of acclaimed actors, each bringing their unique presence to Nolan's vision.

Appearing alongside Damon are Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Cosmo Jarvis, Corey Hawkins, Ryan Hurst, and Mia Goth.

Helming the project and penning the adapted screenplay is the aforementioned Nolan, who draws inspiration from Homer's timeless Greek epic of the same name.

The film will chart the epic ten-year odyssey of the valiant king of Ithaca, Odysseus (also known by his Roman appellation, Ulysses), as he endeavors to return to his homeland following the protracted Trojan War.

His voyage from the fallen city of Troy to Ithaca is fraught with mythological peril and spans an additional decade, during which his entire company perishes. While Odysseus is believed lost, his queen Penelope and their son Telemachus are besieged in Ithaca by a boisterous assembly of suitors seeking Penelope's hand in marriage and control of the realm.

AC1
AC1 - 5/17/2025, 8:41 AM
This isn't entirely accurate - it will be the first feature filmed entirely with IMAX FILM cameras on 65mm IMAX film stock, but there have previously been a number of films films that were shot entirely on IMAX digital cameras, including Avengers Infinity War, Endgame, Shang-Chi, GOTG Vol 3, The Suicide Squad, Multiverse of Madness, Dune Part II, Avatar 2, the upcoming Superman, and more.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/17/2025, 9:25 AM
@AC1 - yeah, that explains it. Was about to say I've read it a few times before movies are shot entirely in IMAX, with Endgame being first to come to mind
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/17/2025, 8:42 AM
In Nolan (and Nolanite) we trust
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/17/2025, 8:44 AM
this could be his best movie. it's all there.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 8:50 AM

I can't wait. Nolan is the most epic filmmaker of his time (By far) and one of the greatest of all time.

Pretty much all of his films have been great except for the burp of sh!tty Tenant. (Not misunderstood. BAD) So what? No one bats 1.000.

It's always fun wondering what incredible thing he will do next. The dark Knight and Inception are still my favorites.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/17/2025, 9:25 AM
@DocSpock - You mean tenet? Only watched it once, had the feeling I'd need to watch it again to be able to catch everything. So it kinda felt like homework.

But yeah, Nolan is great. Can't wait to see his take on mythology.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2025, 12:15 PM
@DocSpock - and his worst movie is still better than many other directors best lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@DocSpock - Tenant was such a weird miss
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 1:55 PM
@DocSpock - I love tenet, but cannot recommend it to anyone. If you're not paying attention at all times, it will NOT let you in.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 1:59 PM
@Fogs - tenet is a hot girl who only speaks in whispers and slaps you every time you say "what?".
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:21 PM
@bobevanz -

That is sadly true.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:23 PM
@McMurdo -

It was, but then I remember all the occasional huge mistakes I have made..... ouch!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:29 PM
@UltimaRex -

I hate Tenet and I hate when people pretentiously say I should have paid closer attention to it and I would have understood it. I paid full attention, and I watched a second time because I thought I must have missed something. I understood it completely and missed nothing. It sucked. And the star gave the worst performance of his career like he was sleepwalking through it.

But it happens. No top person in any profession is perfect without ever making a mistake.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:31 PM
@UltimaRex -

Tenet is a pretentious ugly girl who thinks she is hot and tries to convince you of it until you completely ignore her.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 2:37 PM
@DocSpock - all right, then who's "the bad guy"?

Spoilers for tenet inbound if anyone's following.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/17/2025, 9:28 AM
Film has always been better than digital in how it looks, and IMAX ratio has always pook better than the cinema ratio imo. This is the best of both worlds.

And I'm glad Nolan is the one to make it happen. Only he and Tom Cruise can make a studio move like that I think. About time they team up too. That'd be a sight to behold.
santiagoch
santiagoch - 5/17/2025, 9:38 AM
Shooting in 65mm is a romantic decision, but not a practical one.
For post-production, you still have to convert everything to digital.
And, to get it to theaters, it arrives in digital.
It's quite absurd, really.
In real life, is there a difference that you can notice in film and say, "Wow, you can tell it's 65mm"? Nope.
For example, Dunkirk, nothing special because of 65mm.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 1:32 PM
@santiagoch - I think BFI Waterloo is still 70mm film.

Nolan is probably doing it for that.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:28 AM
The Oddyssey.

He could have made a good movie.

Then he called Zendaya Coleman and Ellen Page.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 1:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Elliot Page is getting his action chops in for Wolverine later...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/17/2025, 12:18 PM
Can't wait. Nolan is a damn good choice for this given how good the cinematography is for his films.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2025, 12:18 PM
I saw Oppenheimer on 70mm, that shit changed my life. Someday I shall have my own. He just started an awesome new trend lol. Plus the newly designed camera had so many new goodies
Details of the new IMAX film camera that Christopher Nolan is using for ‘THE ODYSSEY’

• 30% quieter than existing IMAX film camera.

• Enhanced Stability & Exposure: Increased precision and control for even more stunning visuals.

• Advanced Construction: Lightweight, multi-layer carbon fiber body for optimal performance.

• Brighter Optical Viewfinder: Unparalleled clarity for on-set composition. Developed with Panavision.

• Metadata Support & On-Set Playback: Streamlined workflow with visible data overlays.

• Versatile Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for seamless data transfer.

• Live 4K Dailies: Immediate review of footage in stunning resolution.

• Customizable Interface: 5-inch 4K LCD, physical buttons, and full-function remote for maximum flexibility.

• User Profiles: Personalized layouts and expanded camera controls for tailored operation

