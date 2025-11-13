HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Another Hogwarts Student And New-Look Purple Robes

We recently shared some photos from the UK set of HBO's Harry Potter reboot, showing the flying lesson where the Boy Wizard mounts a broom for the first time and ends up becoming Hogwarts' youngest seeker on Gryffindor's Quidditch team.

The images offered a first look at Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, Rory Willmort as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, as well as the purple robes that Hogwarts' students will wear in the series. Now, a closer look at those has been revealed, along with a character many believe to be Parvati Patil.

Most of her lines were cut from the early movies, so Parvati's potential presence here may be an indication that we'll get more time to know the young Gryffindor witch (her twin sister, Padma, is sorted into Ravenclaw).

In the books, Parvati became best friends with Lavender Brown, with whom she shared many interests, such as a love for Divination. Parvati attended the Yule Ball with Harry Potter in 1994, and a year later, she joined Dumbledore's Army, an organisation taught and led by Harry.

The shift to purple robes is interesting and does feel a little more "magical" than the black versions we previously saw on screen. A splash of colour would help give the rebooted Wizarding World a different tone, and Madam Hooch's robes are definitely quite eclectic in their appearance.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who helmed two Harry Potter movies, The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, recently shared his take on the reboot and argued that "it's all going to be the same" based on what he's seen in set photos.

"So, I’m seeing these photographs, and [Nick Frost is] wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?" he shared. "I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same."

"It’s very flattering for me, because I’m like, that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed," Columbus added. "So, part of it is really exciting, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of deja vu all over again."

You can take a closer look at these new Harry Potter set photos in the Reddit post below (via SFFGazette.com).

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.