HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal Key Scene From The Books; First Look At Draco Malfoy, Madam Hooch, More

New photos from the set of HBO's Harry Potter reboot reveal a key scene from The Philosopher's Stone (or The Sorcerer's Stone if you're reading this from that side of the pond).

Cameras were rolling this week on the historic Ashridge Estate in Hertfordshire, England. The team working on the series were shooting a flying lesson that ends with the Boy Wizard earning himself a place on Gryffindor's Quidditch team as its Seeker.

That comes after Draco Malfoy steals Neville Longbottom's Remembrall. Harry gives chase on his broom, eventually catching it when Malfoy drops the magical item, meant to remind you if you've forgotten something, from high above the castle.

The set photos, shared by Mail Online (via SFFGazette.com), feature Dominic McLaughlin in purple Hogwarts robes. We also get a first look at Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, Rory Willmort as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Harry Potter has filmed at Ashridge Estate, as the grounds were previously used for 2005's Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire as a backdrop for the Quidditch World Cup.

It's been nearly 25 years since the first Harry Potter movie was released in theaters, so is now too soon for a reboot? Arguably not, and it's going to be very interesting seeing how this adaptation differs from what's come before, beyond the casting choices and cosmetic changes.

You can check out these new Harry Potter set photos by following the link in the X post below.

Harry Potter filming resumes at Hertfordshire country estate originally used in Goblet Of Fire movie - as child stars kick off iconic Quidditch scenes https://t.co/mJ5Thqg4jd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 11, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.