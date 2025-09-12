Upcoming HARRY POTTER Audiobooks Boast An A-List Cast That's Far More Impressive Than HBO's TV Series

While HBO has assembled a good cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot, it pales in comparison to the A-list names fans can expect to hear in the upcoming Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions...

By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2025 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

The news that Warner Bros. Discovery was rebooting the Harry Potter franchise for HBO was met with an expected level of scepticism from fans. However, there was still plenty of excitement to see which powerhouse British actors would be enlisted to bring J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World to life.

While the upcoming TV series has assembled an impressive ensemble comprised of names like John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost, the Harry Potter reboot is lacking on A-list talent and, ultimately, is very much a TV-level cast (the hope is that Voldemort will be played by a huge star). 

Pottermore Publishing and Audible, meanwhile, continue to add to the list of actors working on its Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions with heavy-hitter after heavy-hitter. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the latest additions include Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout, and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

They join Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, and Daniel Mays as Dobby.

Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, with Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis assuming the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, beginning in audiobook four.

In terms of the adult actors, the difference between this cast and the HBO TV series is staggering. Did Warner Bros. Discovery simply not want to pay big names for a 10-year commitment, or was it a deliberate move to not populate the Wizarding World with familiar faces?

It's hard to say, but it's just as likely that the cable network struggled to sell bigger names on a retelling of the already-classic movies. 

The Audiobook version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will be released on November 4 on Audible. It will be followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on December 16; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on January 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on February 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on April 14, 2026; culminating with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026.

The TV series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

Demigods
Demigods - 9/12/2025, 5:26 AM
I do love these full cast audiobooks. I listened to Sandman like that and it was great.
Demigods
Demigods - 9/12/2025, 5:26 AM
@Demigods - first?
RealTurner
RealTurner - 9/12/2025, 5:58 AM
I mean, much easier to do when it doesn't matter what they look like (or their age) and they only have to sit in a booth for a couple of hours.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 9/12/2025, 6:29 AM
Booking actors for long shoots lasting 7 years is way different than getting them to sit in a sound booth for a few days and much more expensive.
You really can't expect the same amount of a-listers for both productions.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 9/12/2025, 6:31 AM
It's an a-list more impressive than the HBO series. Yeah! Cause it's an audiobook series. Everyone comes real cheap. The [frick] you think you're gonna get A-Listers to commit to 10 years and financially speaking have we heard of a show or film franchise that swims with A-List talent? Marvel doesn't cast A-list leads. They get on the rise stars and unknowns. Cause A-listers are indemand and expensive. The comparison is stupid and unnecessary and Wilding knows better.

View Recorder