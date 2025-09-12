Upcoming HARRY POTTER Audiobooks Boast An A-List Cast That's Far More Impressive Than HBO's TV Series

The news that Warner Bros. Discovery was rebooting the Harry Potter franchise for HBO was met with an expected level of scepticism from fans. However, there was still plenty of excitement to see which powerhouse British actors would be enlisted to bring J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World to life.

While the upcoming TV series has assembled an impressive ensemble comprised of names like John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost, the Harry Potter reboot is lacking on A-list talent and, ultimately, is very much a TV-level cast (the hope is that Voldemort will be played by a huge star).

Pottermore Publishing and Audible, meanwhile, continue to add to the list of actors working on its Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions with heavy-hitter after heavy-hitter.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the latest additions include Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout, and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

They join Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, and Daniel Mays as Dobby.

Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, with Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis assuming the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, beginning in audiobook four.

In terms of the adult actors, the difference between this cast and the HBO TV series is staggering. Did Warner Bros. Discovery simply not want to pay big names for a 10-year commitment, or was it a deliberate move to not populate the Wizarding World with familiar faces?

It's hard to say, but it's just as likely that the cable network struggled to sell bigger names on a retelling of the already-classic movies.

The Audiobook version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will be released on November 4 on Audible. It will be followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on December 16; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on January 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on February 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on April 14, 2026; culminating with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026.

The TV series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.