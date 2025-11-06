HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 7; "A Royal Wedding"

HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 7; &quot;A Royal Wedding&quot;

House of David Season 2's penultimate episode, "A Royal Wedding," premieres on the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video this Sunday. Today, we have an exclusive clip with Ali Suliman and Oded Fehr...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

House of David, the hit biblical drama series from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel.

Season 1 captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S.

In Season 2 of House of David, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel's future.

The seventh—and penultimate—episode of House of David Season 2 premieres on Sunday, November 9, on the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. Today, we have an exclusive clip from the series featuring Abner (Oded Fehr) coming to Saul (Ali Suliman) as a friend.

Abner shares that he deeply believes in him, but he’s concerned. Why? Well, no one can bring down the house of Saul but Saul himself. 

When we spoke with Suliman about his role in the series, we wondered what he found most interesting about exploring King Saul’s desperation and what, in Season 1, appeared to be his descent into villainy. 

"The whole journey, actually, I found really interesting," the actor said. "The whole arc starting from nothing, being something, being everything, and then at a certain point, you lose everything. What remains? I have to fight for what I have achieved as the first King for his people. He has achieved a lot for them, and all of a sudden, because of his disobeying of the seer, he will lose everything that he built himself."

"The whole journey and the twist for the character, with the way it builds, I find it really fascinating to play, and the journey is very interesting," Suliman continued. "I see it as a gift for any actor to bring that…it’s not every day you can find this complex character with the way it’s written and developed." 

You can watch this exclusive clip from House of David Season 2 below, along with our Season 1 interviews for the popular series.

At last, Saul confronts David. Family sunders, loves wither, and Jonathan must choose a side, once and for all.



PEOPLE Announces That JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH And WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Is Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Related:

PEOPLE Announces That JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH And WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Is Sexiest Man Alive 2025
WICKED: FOR GOOD Eyeing A $112 Million - $115 Million Opening Weekend In North America
Recommended For You:

WICKED: FOR GOOD Eyeing A $112 Million - $115 Million Opening Weekend In North America

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
clogan
clogan - 11/6/2025, 11:39 AM
if the bible is so good, why is there no the bible 2?
Super12
Super12 - 11/6/2025, 12:00 PM
@clogan - New Testament homie. Dropped around 400 years after the original series. You must've missed it.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/6/2025, 11:54 AM
"Comic Book Movie"
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/6/2025, 12:00 PM

The Chosen is better, but this is pretty good. Of course I doubt it’s going over well with the death cult of islam people.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder