HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 7; "A Royal Wedding"

House of David, the hit biblical drama series from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel.

Season 1 captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S.

In Season 2 of House of David, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel's future.

The seventh—and penultimate—episode of House of David Season 2 premieres on Sunday, November 9, on the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. Today, we have an exclusive clip from the series featuring Abner (Oded Fehr) coming to Saul (Ali Suliman) as a friend.

Abner shares that he deeply believes in him, but he’s concerned. Why? Well, no one can bring down the house of Saul but Saul himself.

When we spoke with Suliman about his role in the series, we wondered what he found most interesting about exploring King Saul’s desperation and what, in Season 1, appeared to be his descent into villainy.

"The whole journey, actually, I found really interesting," the actor said. "The whole arc starting from nothing, being something, being everything, and then at a certain point, you lose everything. What remains? I have to fight for what I have achieved as the first King for his people. He has achieved a lot for them, and all of a sudden, because of his disobeying of the seer, he will lose everything that he built himself."

"The whole journey and the twist for the character, with the way it builds, I find it really fascinating to play, and the journey is very interesting," Suliman continued. "I see it as a gift for any actor to bring that…it’s not every day you can find this complex character with the way it’s written and developed."

You can watch this exclusive clip from House of David Season 2 below, along with our Season 1 interviews for the popular series.

At last, Saul confronts David. Family sunders, loves wither, and Jonathan must choose a side, once and for all.





