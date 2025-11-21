Is WICKED 3 Happening? WICKED: FOR GOOD Writer Talks Possible Threequel Following Huge Preview Box Office Haul

Wicked: For Good has landed in theaters, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the sequel has earned $30.8 million from preview screenings. Those began on Monday, and have beaten The Fantastic Four: First Steps' $24.4 million haul for the biggest overall previews for any 2025 release.

With $18.2 million from Thursday alone, $6.1 million from Monday's Amazon Prime screenings, and an additional $6.5 million from Wednesday's previews, Wicked: For Good is now on track for a three-day opening of $125 million - $150 million.

Last year, Wicked went on to gross $758.6 million worldwide, and this second half of the story is expected to end up somewhere in the same ballpark (if not higher). On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 70% score from critics and 97% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter."

So, does this mean Wicked 3 is a guarantee? This second movie concludes the musical's story, but there is room to expand the property inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Deadline caught up with Wicked: For Good writer Dana Fox today, and asked her whether she's given any thought to Wicked 3. "Well, I would be honored if anyone asked me to be a part of Wicked 3. And I think that they are such beloved characters that seeing what they were up to, I mean, to me, the moment when Elphaba says in voiceover, 'I know she can never know that we’re alive.'"

"I was like, somebody feels like they’re asking to find out that they are alive at some point. That feels really like, 'Hello.' That’s spicy to me. I love the idea that we could meet up with them again someday."

"My daughter personally wants a prequel, so I do what my kids say. I’m like, 'Sure, prequel sounds great,' but honestly, it would be an honor to be involved in any of it if it happened," Fox continued. "But again, sometimes I think the best things in life are the ones you want to take care of, like they’re the most delicate treasures. And sometimes that means not stepping on what’s very, very good."

It's previously been reported that Universal Pictures is mulling over multiple prequel, sequel, and spin-off ideas. With Wicked: For Good set to be a box office hit, it surely won't be long until the studio figures out a way to bring Wicked back to theaters.

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award-nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.