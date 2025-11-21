Is WICKED 3 Happening? WICKED: FOR GOOD Writer Talks Possible Threequel Following Huge Preview Box Office Haul

Is WICKED 3 Happening? WICKED: FOR GOOD Writer Talks Possible Threequel Following Huge Preview Box Office Haul

As Wicked: For Good racks up the year's biggest preview screening haul at the North American box office, screenwriter Dana Fox weighs in on the possibility of Wicked 3 becoming a reality. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Wicked: For Good has landed in theaters, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the sequel has earned $30.8 million from preview screenings. Those began on Monday, and have beaten The Fantastic Four: First Steps' $24.4 million haul for the biggest overall previews for any 2025 release.

With $18.2 million from Thursday alone, $6.1 million from Monday's Amazon Prime screenings, and an additional $6.5 million from Wednesday's previews, Wicked: For Good is now on track for a three-day opening of $125 million - $150 million. 

Last year, Wicked went on to gross $758.6 million worldwide, and this second half of the story is expected to end up somewhere in the same ballpark (if not higher). On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 70% score from critics and 97% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter."

So, does this mean Wicked 3 is a guarantee? This second movie concludes the musical's story, but there is room to expand the property inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Deadline caught up with Wicked: For Good writer Dana Fox today, and asked her whether she's given any thought to Wicked 3. "Well, I would be honored if anyone asked me to be a part of Wicked 3. And I think that they are such beloved characters that seeing what they were up to, I mean, to me, the moment when Elphaba says in voiceover, 'I know she can never know that we’re alive.'"

"I was like, somebody feels like they’re asking to find out that they are alive at some point. That feels really like, 'Hello.' That’s spicy to me. I love the idea that we could meet up with them again someday."

"My daughter personally wants a prequel, so I do what my kids say. I’m like, 'Sure, prequel sounds great,' but honestly, it would be an honor to be involved in any of it if it happened," Fox continued. "But again, sometimes I think the best things in life are the ones you want to take care of, like they’re the most delicate treasures. And sometimes that means not stepping on what’s very, very good."

It's previously been reported that Universal Pictures is mulling over multiple prequel, sequel, and spin-off ideas. With Wicked: For Good set to be a box office hit, it surely won't be long until the studio figures out a way to bring Wicked back to theaters. 

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award-nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21. 

GOOD FORTUNE Star/Director Aziz Ansari On Working With Keanu Reeves, His Comedy Evolution & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

GOOD FORTUNE Star/Director Aziz Ansari On Working With Keanu Reeves, His Comedy Evolution & More! (Exclusive)
THE ODYSSEY Stills Feature First Look At Robert Pattinson & Zendaya's Characters; Trailer Details Revealed
Recommended For You:

THE ODYSSEY Stills Feature First Look At Robert Pattinson & Zendaya's Characters; Trailer Details Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/21/2025, 4:50 PM
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/21/2025, 4:54 PM
Hey it is Hollywood, so if it made money they’ll milk it until they kill it
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 4:55 PM
Instead of Wicked 3 why not do "The Wizard of Oz" set within this continuity?
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 5:05 PM
@SonOfAGif - way munchkin land have no munchkins in town that will go over well with fans
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 5:16 PM
@dragon316 - What?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/21/2025, 7:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - Erm, the second act of the play covers all of the otherverse take on the Wizard of Oz so it'd be a retread from a differing perspective not anything additional at all. I mean literaly from the moment Dorothy lands in Oz till the moment she is sent home is all in this second film, to an extent, even if due to the focus NOT being on Dorothy a lot will be skimmed over.

Unsure I want a prequel of sequel to Wicked, but IF they have a great narrative to go with (the other books in the series had mixed reviews at best I believe so would likely need to be worked on) I would give it a shot...

...them doing THIS continuity take with a focus on Dorothy I don't realy see the point and would rather someone tried doing a new source accurate take on all the original Oz books be that a TV series or film franchise and maybe NOT be musicals (but OK on it if they were IF good).
kg8817
kg8817 - 11/21/2025, 7:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - Because the Wizard of OZ you’re thinking of can’t be done. It’s now like Frankenstein or Pinocchio in the public domain. You can do the story itself, but the iconic elements like the red slippers and “I’ll get you my pretty” are all tied to WB’s version.

Not to mention, this movie basically does their own version of the Wizard of Oz story with Dorothy. There’s nothing else to cover.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 8:11 PM
@Apophis71 - But maybe focusing on the Scarecrow and his amnesia could be what makes the "reimagining" different from the original 1939 classic. Making both the Scarecrow and Dorothy the main characters with most of the music pieces being points of progression for Fiyero to regain his memories and eventually finding Elphaba again.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/21/2025, 8:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - I DO get that, just not sure there would be anywhere enough interest from most in it for it to work or do well at the BO, maybe if they did a Spinoff doing that str8 to streaming but for the big screen unsure it would pan out well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 5:00 PM
I honestly still am of the idea that Wicked:For Good could possibly hit 1 billion due to a lack of strong competition till Avatar Fire & Ash…

Granted , Zootopia 2 next week could take out a bit of B.O chunk from it aswell as maybe Five Nights at Freddy 2 but I think those wouldn’t affect its haul too much due to the IP’simmense popularity right now but we’ll see.

Anyway , still need to see both Wicked films so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 11/21/2025, 5:01 PM
Wait did she just spoil the ending? The green witch survives ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 5:05 PM
@Vigor - to be fair , Josh should have put up a spoiler warning.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 5:17 PM
@Vigor - This isn't a spoiler. This happened in the Musical. The Wicked Witch doesn't die. It was all a ploy to trick everyone.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/21/2025, 6:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - I know but I didn't see the musical. I saw wizard of Oz and the wiz
Vigor
Vigor - 11/21/2025, 6:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - definitely
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/21/2025, 7:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - True but in the original novel the Wicked Witch DID die just like in WoZ, so it COULD have gone either way but WAS always likely to be closer to the stage version than the book.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 11/21/2025, 5:03 PM
Make sure culinary is on set this time.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 5:04 PM
Third one way press your luck waiting for it to suck
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2025, 5:05 PM
Interesting. I have not been really interested in any of the except for the cultural phenomenon but everything that I’ve heard so far about the second movie suggests that there’s really not much to it, vast majority of the story had been told in the first movieand it really should’ve just been one movie. So then to add to it if there’s a possibility of a third movie seems a little odd, but it is Hollywood so there’s that. I would think that they would want to move onto the other books that this author had written, but I don’t know if any of them have been turned into Broadway plays or not.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/21/2025, 8:04 PM
@RolandD - They haven't been adapted yet, no, and would need to be changes as the Wicked Witch didnt survive in the first one and likely wouldn't want to exclude her completely from any sequels.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 5:57 PM
The sequel was released in 1939.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/21/2025, 8:20 PM
“Huge box office haul”? And I just read a story about Hollywood not making money on movies and still blaming Covid. 🤷‍♂️🤣🤣🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder