Anya Taylor-Joy On Her Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Role: "I Feel I've Been An Elf My Whole Life"

Last month, Warner Bros. officially announced that Anya Taylor-Joy (Dune: Part Three, Furiosa, The New Mutants) had joined the cast of director Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The studio confirmed the news (we've been hearing that she was attached to the film for a while) with a motion poster, which gave us an obscured look at Taylor-Joy's Elven character, Seren.

The character is described as a "Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil."

Seren doesn't appear in any of J.R.R. Tolkien's works, and was likely added to the movie as a new ally to join Aragorn on his quest.

Taylor-Joy has now addressed her casting for the first time, though she doesn't share any new details about her character.

"I mean, I feel like I've been an Elf my whole life, so it feels very validating to go and actually do it as a job," she joked. "I'm a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, I'm a huge fan of Andy Serkis. I think he's a wonderful man and a wonderful, innovative creator. So I think just being able to be a part of this world and inhabit this character is a dream come true."

"Being able to be a part of this world and to inhabit Seren is a dream come true."



Anya Taylor-Joy shares her excitement to be playing an elf in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.' pic.twitter.com/ji5iHTrq1N — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) July 1, 2026

Taylor-Joy's casting follows confirmation that Ian McKellen will return as Gandalf, alongside Elijah Wood as Frodo, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. Other new cast members include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider/Aragorn and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," said Serkis in a recent statement. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world."

Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/u7UoU9Jq3F — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) June 15, 2026

We’ve been waiting for you, precious. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/FuD8Bh8cpl — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 15, 2026

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement when the film was announced. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”.

“For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision,” WBD film chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca added. “We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history.”