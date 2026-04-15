The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Teaser Reveals Who Will Play The New Aragorn

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Teaser Reveals Who Will Play The New Aragorn

Warner Bros. has shared the first teaser for Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, revealing the movie's main cast members, including who will take over as the new Aragorn.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 12:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel wrapped up in Las Vegas a little earlier this evening, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been released.

The brief video shows Gollum from afar, but pay close attention because the movie's full cast is slowly revealed. Led by Andy Serkis as Gollum and Smeagol, we can see that Sir Ian McKellen also returns as Gandalf, as does Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins.

Joining them will be Lee Pace as Thranduil. The Guardians of the Galaxy star played the Elvenking in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, and his comeback is a welcome surprise for Middle-earth fans. 

New additions include Fifty Shades of Grey and The Fall star Jamie Dornan as Strider, a.k.a. Aragorn. That role previously belonged to Viggo Mortensen, and much has been said about the hunt for his replacement. One Day and Prime Target star Leo Woodall, who was thought to be in the mix, is actually playing a character called Halvard, while Kate Winslet (Avatar: Fire and Ash, Mare of Easttown) is Marigol. 

A press release sheds a little more light on what each of these characters, including those whose names you might not recognise, brings to The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum:

Andy Serkis returns to Middle-earth in The Hunt for Gollum, not only directing but also once again performing in the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol. Ian McKellen reprises his much-celebrated performance as the Wizard, Gandalf the Grey. Rounding out the returning cast are Lee Pace as the Elvenking, Thrandruil and Elijah Wood reprising his role as the beloved Hobbit, Frodo Baggins.

Leading the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum is Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) stepping into the role of Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers. Accompanying Strider on the dangerous hunt, will be another of the Dúnedain, Halvard, played by Leo Woodall (The White Lotus).

The story delves into Gollum’s past – back in a time when he was known as a young Stoorish lad called Sméagol. One of the key players in the settlement of Stoors – a Hobbit-like folk - is the matriarch Marigol who will be played by Kate Winslet.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," Serkis said today. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world."

Andy Serkis will direct The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2026, 12:11 AM
Not Pete Hestegh that much i know hehe ....you heard that Tony? i said,...not pete hestegh because the dumbass loss us a war hee hee
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 4/15/2026, 12:13 AM
I try not to be negative about things anymore, but the original Lord of the Rings trilogy are 3 of my favorite movies ever (I saw Fellowship 9 times in the theater), but I just cannot muster any kind of interest in this at all. Maybe when the eventual trailer comes out, it will look great and I'll be in, but as it stands, I just can't help but feel this was a bewildering choice for a movie.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 4/15/2026, 12:20 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - I feel like there’s gotta be some “use it or lose it” clause to the movie rights, like with Sony and Spider-Man. If WB loses it, it’s available for Amazon to swoop in, buy the rights, and make their own reboot of the trilogy. These seem like the lesser of those two evils…
RolandD
RolandD - 4/15/2026, 12:26 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - I try to stay positive too in part because that’s the kind of person I am but also there’s so much negativity on this website that I try not to add to it. That said this seems like milking Tolkien. In fact, that’s the way I felt about The Hobbit. They took a book that is many times shorter than any of the trilogies books. I could see it if they made one movie but they made three movies out of that. This new movie sounds like it has less actual Tolkien likes to stand on. If other people like these, more power to them. I just can’t develop much interest for them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 12:27 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - i agree

I’m a bit more interested in the Stephen Colbert written film then this but even not that much.

Plus Serkis is a great actor but I don’t particularly have faith in him as a director after Let There be Carnage which I thought was kinda bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 12:23 AM
Cool!!

I guess someone got their wires crossed with the whole rumor of Leo Woodall being cast as Aragorn though it is cool we’ll be seeing another Ranger in this…

Anyway , I’m glad he’s not Aragorn since Jamie Dornan is a great choice for Strider if you are gonna recast the role.

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Also , Lee Pace being back as Thranduil also piques my interest a bit since he was great in The Hobbit films.

Anyway , still not too enthused about them doing this particular story but hope it turns out well regardless!!.

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