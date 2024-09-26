THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season Finale Promo Promises Big Reveals & A Fiery Battle - SPOILERS

Following an action-packed penultimate episode, Prime Video has released a teaser promo for next week's season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 26, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The intense penultimate episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming, and "Doomed To Die" focused on the devastating Battle of Eregion, as Adar - with Galadriel as his prisoner - and his forces launched an attack on the Elven kingdom while Elrond and King Gil-glad mounted a desperate defence.

Spoilers follow.

With Durin unable to keep his word to Elrond by sending an army of Dwarves to bolster the Elven ranks, Adar ultimately emerges victorious, stabbing Arondir (possibly fatally) and seizing Galadriel's ring, Nenya, from Elrond before flinging the Elf to the ground.

Meanwhile, Celebrimbor realizes that Annatar has been Sauron all along, and he's been tricked into forging the nine rings for mortal men while his city crumbles around him.

Prime Video has now released a brief promo for next week's season 2 finale, and it sees the Dark Wizard (surely Saruman... right?) make his presence known to The Stranger. Will we finally get confirmation that this mysterious "Istar" is Gandalf, or will the show deliver an unexpected twist?

The teaser also sees Durin demand that his father take off his ring ("or I'll take off the whole hand!"), as the trapped Balrog is finally unleashed from deep within Moria. Finally, we catch a glimpse of a tense face-off between Galadriel, Sauron and Adar, as the latter reaches for Morgoth's crown.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: History Becomes Legend On First Poster For THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
rebellion
rebellion - 9/26/2024, 1:02 PM
unwatchable crap
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/26/2024, 1:08 PM
@rebellion - I watched it... and it wasn't crap.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2024, 1:24 PM
@MarkCassidy - I watched it... and it was crap.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/26/2024, 1:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - But you think everything you watch is crap.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2024, 1:32 PM
@MarkCassidy - That statement sounds like a load of crap
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 1:09 PM
I haven’t seen the penultimate episode as of yet but I have liked this season overall…

I thought S1 was enjoyable but this has been a bit better especially in regards to the pacing since the groundwork had been laid previously.

Plus I have become more invested in the characters and stories aswell to varying degrees which tends to be the case usually with such a sprawling ensemble show…

The highlights in particular being Celebrimbor & Sauron aswell as pretty much everything with the Dwarves in general.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 1:28 PM
what a complete phucking trainwreck, for the end of this season they will probably just recyclye the same footage they used for the Balrog from the end of s1
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 1:55 PM
They have definitely heavily been playing up “The Stranger” being Gandalf (especially this season) which makes me think even more that it’s a misdirect which may or may not work..

If he’s not Gandalf but one of the Blue Wizards alongside “the Dark Wizard” (who is very Saruman-coded) , I think it would feel anticlimactic and for the GA may not hit well since they aren’t familiar with any others besides Saruman and Gandalf but we’ll see!!.

The only thing Tolkien wrote about the Blue Wizards was that they went east and possibly started magic cults which Ciaran Hinds character seems to have done.

For him , they could also go back to Tolkien’s early drafts and nake him the Witch King of Angmar who was suppose to be a wizard king or corrupted Ishtar originally.

