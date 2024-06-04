THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Stills Introduce The Actor Who Will Take Over As Adar In Season 2

During the first season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we were introduced to a mysterious new villain known as Adar, and the character's backstory turned out to be one of the most intriguing aspects of the show.

"Adar" is the Sindarin word for father, and we'd soon learn that the Orcs saw their leader as more of a paternal figure. J.R.R. Tolkien's original history of Middle Earth claimed that Morgoth captured some Elves right after their "awakening" and used dark magic and other twisted means to create a new form of life that would be loyal only to him.

During a conversation with Galadriel, Adar admits that he was indeed one of the first Elves, or "Moriondor," taken by Melkor and transformed into one of the first Orcs.

Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) played Adar in season 1 (we're still not exactly sure why he left the show), but Sam Hazeldine will take over for season 2, and thanks to EW, we have a first look at his take on the character via some new promo stills.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' star Sam Hazeldine exclusively talks taking over the role of orc leader Adar and what's next in the struggle against Sauron. https://t.co/2FEa42w2lD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 3, 2024

“For me, the appeal was that he's a dark character, but he doesn't see himself as a villain. He's just trying to protect his children, the Uruk,” Hazeldine tells Entertainment Weekly. “So he's doing what he feels he has to do to save them from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the elves.”

“At the beginning of the season, Adar is kind of in an existential crisis because he doesn't really know what to do next," he continues. "Sure, they're going to have to deal with various attacks, but he's finished what he set out to do. He took on the responsibility of caring for these children of his and finding them a home, and now he’s done that. This sets up his call to adventure in season 2.”

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) have joined the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.