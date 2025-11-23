WICKED: FOR GOOD Takes Flight At Box Office, Breaks Own Record

Universal expected the Wicked sequel to open strong at the box office — but the film’s early numbers are surpassing even the studio’s most optimistic projections.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 23, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Universal's big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit-musical Wicked continues to enthrall audiences worldwide, and the studio's choice to divide the story across two movies is turning out to be an incredibly savvy financial move.

With a $150 million budget, the first film made an impressive $759 million worldwide in 2024, and it looks like Wicked: Part Two is poised to achieve even greater success, opening with a staggering $226 million worldwide.

This opening represents yet another significant victory for the team, with $150 million coming from local sales and $76 million from foreign ones.

Wicked: For Good resets the record for domestic opening weekend gross, surpassing the $112 million gross of the 2024 film.

With such a strong opening at the box office, talk has already turned to the possibility of a third installment, which of course, would be a remake of the Wizard of Oz.

WB-subsidiary New Line has a remake in development from Nicole Kassell, director of the TV show Watchmen. At the same time, Warner Bros. also has a remake in the works from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris (which actually sounds closer to Diana Ross and Michael Jackson's The Wiz) .

But Universal doesn't have its own project in development, and  given these box office numbers, that should change very quickly.

The original 1900 L. Frank Baum Wizard of Oz novel is part of the public domain, but Warner Bros. owns the copyright to the 1939 film adaptation, meaning anything original to the film and not part of the book, is owned by WB.

These elements would include the ruby slippers (they were silver in the book), the specific look of the characters from the movie, and the movie-exclusive 'It was all a dream" ending.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/23/2025, 5:06 PM
Is it comic accurate?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/23/2025, 6:08 PM
@Batmangina - Being accurate is offensive

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 5:10 PM
Good for the cast and crew. Looking forward to seeing what Chu does next.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 6:09 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - And I'm looking forward to seeing what Chu does next.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 7:04 PM
@ObserverIO -Makes two of us.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 7:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Makes Chu of us.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 5:19 PM
I just found out that's the real face of the broad playing the witch, not prosthetics. 😬
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/23/2025, 5:31 PM
Wait a minute? I thought streaming had a massive impact on ticket sales 👀

This opening is clearing some pre pandemic movie's openings 👀
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/23/2025, 5:50 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Wait a minute, does one movie define the whole industry?

I will enlighten you once again. In 2024, Box Office for domestic movies in US was 8.58B, the last time a number less than that was in 2001 when it was 8billion. Global box office for 2024 was 32.3B, the last time a number less than that was in 2010 at 31.8B. Funnily enough, in 2001, global box office was 18.3B and by inflation that would have been 32B in 2024 bucks.

You want me to explain how that translates to total ticket sold for all movies, or you gonna be happy knowing that one movie is performing well?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/23/2025, 6:01 PM
@SpiderParker - tf you talking about? I was told certain movies were struggling due to those 2 factors, turns out it was all bs excuses as a few movies released this year are proving those theories wrong 👀
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 6:14 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - We like to make excuses for our cbms and then fight with anybody brave enough to point out the truth of the matter.

With Marvel, all hope lies in Doom.
With DC, all hope lies in... shit I don't know. Matt Reeves maybe? David Ellison? Somebody. Somebody gotta save DC.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/23/2025, 6:44 PM
@ObserverIO - well observed!

And 😅😂 at the DC bit
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/23/2025, 7:02 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - I explained to you how the ticket sales are still affected no matter what your argument is, it won't change that fact.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/23/2025, 7:07 PM
@ObserverIO - For clarity - 2019, $42.5B global movie box office. Translate that to 2025 dollars that's $54B. Compare that to the numbers made in 2024. $54B vs $32.3B.

That's roughly 8 to 8.5Billion tickets sold in 2019 vs only 4.5 to 5Billion tickets sold in 2024 which is the same projection for 2025 as well. Now do you see the drop of more than 40%, or rather, do you see that movies need to perform 70% better to reach the same height as 2019?

These are statistics. So, while you may say "We like to make excuses for our cbms and then fight with anybody brave enough to point out the truth of the matter." That currently fits you people who don't believe there is an cause and effect than people like me who are brave enough to point out the truth of the matter.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 7:20 PM
@SpiderParker - Movies are making less generally. But some movies are still making all the money. That used to be cbms.

At the beginning of the year I predicted that Wicked and prolly Avatar would be two of these movies. But that of all the tentpole summer movies it was all up in the air. There were no guarantees. From Snow White to Superman, the only one that I said would be safe was Lilo & Stitch and safe it was.

Superman and Fantastic Four should have been two of the movies that would predictably make all the money like Wicked 2 was.

That's the difference.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/23/2025, 6:17 PM
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/23/2025, 7:06 PM
WHY would the sequel OBVIOUSLY be a remake of The Wizard of Oz, when this is an otherverse story and Dorothy's adventure is contained within the second film from beginning to end anyway.

I'm not saying a third movie WOULDN'T be this second film all over again from Dorothy's perspective instead but for one it wouldn't be a sequel and would not be in line with the rest of the books either.

The remaining unadapted novels dealt with what happened after the 'death' of the Wicked Witch with the second one about her Son (a full decade after the end of the first book). The third book overlaps the first two books from the Cowardly Lions PoV (plus a new characters) ending around 8yrs after the second novel and the fourth the focus is on the Grand-Daughter of Elphaba, RETURN of Dorothy and her trial for the killing the 'Wicked Witches' of the East and West during a full blown civil War in Oz.

TLDR we don't know for sure if a third film would be set before Wicked, or after WFG, or even if Elphaba let alone Dorothy would feature in it going by the novels the stage play was based on the first of. Being a retread of the second film however, from the PoV of Dorothy, seems unlikely although possible.

