MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes Reveal He-Man And Teela Looks In BTS Photo

Amazon MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe reboot is set to begin filming very soon, and thanks to a new photo shared on social media, we have some idea of how Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) and Riverdale alum Camila Mendes will look as Prince Adam/He-Man and his right-hand woman/possible love-interest, Teela.

Galitzine and Mendes are posing alongside Game of Thrones alum Hafthor Bjornsson, who will also star as Goat Man (we have no idea why they didn't go with Beast Man), and is likely putting his cast mates through their paces in the gym.

The actors are obviously not in-costume as their respective characters here, but this is clearly going to be Galitzine's unmistakable He-Man hairdo, while Mendes is also sporting Teela's red locks.

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes training for the upcoming ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ film. pic.twitter.com/gnQYj8qRmn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 10, 2025

Though official plot details have not been disclosed, it sounds like the movie is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

According to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been a few variations on Prince Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although it's worth noting that the '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

The movie will also star and Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.