MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Rumored Plot Details Point To Major Change To He-Man's Origin

It sounds like the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot currently in development at Amazon/MGM is going to make a fairly major change to the established lore...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 23, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

There have been several different interpretations of the Masters of the Universe in various media since the original animated series aired in the '80s, but it sounds like the upcoming live-action reboot from Amazon MGM and Mattel is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Again, there have been a few variations on Prince Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although it's worth noting that the '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

The movie will star Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Riverdale alum Camila Mendes as his right-hand woman and (possible) love-interest, Teela, and Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

More recently, we learned that Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) will play Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) has been confirmed for the main villain role of Skeletor.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

What do you make of these plot details? Would you be okay with He-Man starting out obvious to his Eternian heritage? Drop us a comment down below.

AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/23/2024, 3:03 PM
As an old school MOTU fan all I can say is…
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/23/2024, 3:04 PM
Surprised this has not been retitled to They-Them or He-She, or She-They.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/23/2024, 3:18 PM
@JobinJ - hopefully you think of better jokes next year
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/23/2024, 3:06 PM
Gwildor or GTFO
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/23/2024, 3:06 PM
Wherever just cast Jonathan Majors as He Man and Joe Biden as Skeletor..maybe Bob Dole
grif
grif - 12/23/2024, 3:10 PM
living on earth for about 20 years. go ahead and burn that money. never watching this

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 3:11 PM
Hmmm…

I’m sure the more hardcore fans on here will hate it but I think it could be an interesting take on the character if true which I could see this being tbh.

As Ror states , it does place Adam as an audience surrogate character who can be used as a way to introduce the world of Eternia to the audience and especially the ones who are not familiar with the lore which is an easier (though perhaps less interesting) route to go then picking up on his home with him there already.

Anyway , I enjoyed Bumblebee so I do think with Travis Knight being at the helm of this that it will be atleast fun so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
alleverybody
alleverybody - 12/23/2024, 3:12 PM
Sounds like a quick way to cut down on the budget. Much like Smurfs and Sonic did by setting it in the real world. Or… wait for it… like they did with the original MOTU movie.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 12/23/2024, 3:12 PM
Why??? This is a terrible idea. Just stick to the lore that’s already been established.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 3:13 PM
Also , Nicholas Galitzine has been bulking up for the role!!.

User Comment Image

Interested to see how they do the transformation like in the 2002 show or if Adam & He-Man will be pretty much the same like in the 80’s show.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/23/2024, 3:15 PM
This sounds like budgetary reasons for this joke of a synopsis. Dead on arrival
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 12/23/2024, 3:16 PM
Seriously, which studio hack is the one making these "creative" decisions? No fan wants that, so why is the studio setting this movie up to bomb before cameras ever start rolling on it?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/23/2024, 3:17 PM
She-Man
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/23/2024, 3:18 PM
“If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level”

How? One says MOTU was a story he was told as a child. The other days he came to earth at 10 years old and has been searching for his power sword ever since. How do those two things line up in your mind…?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 3:31 PM
@CerealKiller1 - to be fair , it says he tracks it down but that doesn’t mean he’s been searching for it.

Maybe Teela shows up and helps him track it down..

I wonder if the rumored synopsis is true then if he was 10 , why would he think Eternia & such was just a story?.

I feel he should have some memory of it unless he’s repressed it due to trauma.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/23/2024, 3:22 PM
Dang! It's been DECADES since I've watched Masters...! I can't remember He-Man's origin story for shit. Either way, it'll be a new one for me LOL.
Floke
Floke - 12/23/2024, 3:30 PM
How do these hacks keep getting into positions that enable them to come up with this level of absolut stupidity? Who hire them? Who keeps them? Doesnt these companies like money and success??? If anyone came up with this absurdly dumb idea at a meeting with sane people, they should be pointed out and laught at before they clean out their desk.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/23/2024, 3:37 PM
@Floke - at this point I think it’s just money laundering. That’s what I think Sony has been doing. Getting these budgets that are millions of dollars, spending a quarter of that money on the actual movie and creatively pocketing the rest.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/23/2024, 3:31 PM
sounds like sh1t.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/23/2024, 3:34 PM
They want the ability to save money by filming in the real world instead of set building and CGI settings. The same reason Cannon set their MOTU movie in the real world.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/23/2024, 3:34 PM
The “real world” has never factored into MOTU. The charm of the show was it being a fantasy place with over the top characters. You don’t “Christopher Nolanize” Masters Of The Universe. Everybody attached to this should say “No…”.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/23/2024, 3:37 PM
Hey, if you wanna troll He-Man fans this sounds like an awesome way to go about it.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/23/2024, 3:39 PM
As long as it's not primarily on Earth, I can roll with it. But I do find it annoying that these franchises always find it necessary that they explain the entire world if it's not Earth. A brief synonyms at the beginning of the film would due.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 3:45 PM
@Steel86 - it seems like most will be in Eternia going by that synopsis if it’s true but we’ll see.

It is an odd route to go but the characters had so many comics , tv shows & such that it’s fine that one adaptation adds a different wrinkle to it.

