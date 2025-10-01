Nicholas Galitzine Wields He-Man's Power Sword In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Behind-The-Scenes Video

Nicholas Galitzine Wields He-Man's Power Sword In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Behind-The-Scenes Video

Nicholas Galitzine has shared a new behind-the-scenes video to social media, and it finds the actor rehearsing an action scene while wielding He-Man's iconic Power Sword...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We're still waiting on an official teaser for the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, but we have seen plenty of set photos, and a first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man sitting astride Battle Cat recently leaked online (you can also check out a description of the first trailer here).

Galitzine has previously shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his take on Eternia's muscle-bound protector, and to celebrate his birthday, the actor has now posted a training video which sees him wield He-Man's Power Sword while fending off a group of attackers (Skeletor's goons, presumably).

By holding the sword aloft and saying the words "by the power of Grayskulll," Prince Adam is able to transform into He-Man.

Galitzine is not in costume here, unfortunately, but he did also share another BTS shot of his Prince Adam look (you'll have to scroll through to the end to check that out).

Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

