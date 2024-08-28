HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red On New Poster For R-Rated Reboot

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red On New Poster For R-Rated Reboot

A new poster for the latest live-action Hellboy adaptation has been released, giving us another look at Jack Kesy as a new take on the demonic hero of the title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Hellboy

Total Film has shared a new poster for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, giving us another look at Jack Kesy's (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) take on the fan-favourite demonic hero.

Kesy is the third actor to play the title character in live-action, following Ron Perlman and David Harbour.

Helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and starring, the trailers make it very clear that this latest Hellboy movie will lean more into the comic's horror elements than previous adaptations.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Big Red attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, the trailers suggest that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character?

Check out the new poster below along with the recent second trailer, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

We had assumed that The Crooked Man would be a direct-to-Digital release, but it's set for a limited theatrical run on September 27.

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's International Release Date Has Been Revealed (And It's Coming VERY Soon)
Related:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's International Release Date Has Been Revealed (And It's Coming VERY Soon)
HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Stills Reveal Awesome New Look At Big Red As Trailer Release Date Is Revealed
Recommended For You:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Stills Reveal Awesome New Look At Big Red As Trailer Release Date Is Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/28/2024, 1:05 PM
"Witness the beginning of evil".
User Comment Image
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 8/28/2024, 1:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "the fourth installment in the global franchise" 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Forthas
Forthas - 8/28/2024, 1:06 PM
Hellboy may soon overtake Batman for the most recast superheroes.
Necrophiliac
Necrophiliac - 8/28/2024, 1:06 PM
Stop, stop! He’s already dead.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/28/2024, 1:07 PM
Guillermo de Toro made Hellboy his own as much as James Gun with GOTG.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 8/28/2024, 1:08 PM
The lack of yellow eyes really throws me off for some reason
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 1:18 PM
I was wondering where I have seen Jack Kesy before…

User Comment Image

He seems to be doing fine from what we’ve seen thus far , remisnicent of Perlman & Harbour (who was the best part of the dud that was the 2019 reboot) while being its own thing.

The movie itself seems kinda generic though I do like the smaller scale & more horror focused approach , the atmosphere especially seems to be working.

We’ll see how it turns out though I don’t think it will do well tbh.
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 8/28/2024, 1:24 PM
I'm honestly looking forward to this. I hope Jefferson White has a sizable role, he's surprised me with his acting ability.
dracula
dracula - 8/28/2024, 1:29 PM
what will be the biggest bomb

Borderlands
The Crow
Hellboy Crooked Man
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/28/2024, 1:31 PM
It's kind of perplexing that a character like Hellboy has had three separate live-action film iterations. It doesn't make sense at all.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder