HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red On New Poster For R-Rated Reboot

Total Film has shared a new poster for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, giving us another look at Jack Kesy's (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) take on the fan-favourite demonic hero.

Kesy is the third actor to play the title character in live-action, following Ron Perlman and David Harbour.

Helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and starring, the trailers make it very clear that this latest Hellboy movie will lean more into the comic's horror elements than previous adaptations.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Big Red attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, the trailers suggest that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character?

Check out the new poster below along with the recent second trailer, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Check out this new poster for #HellboyTheCrookedMan - a new adaptation of the beloved comic book character releasing in UK cinemas 27th September 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTG0jPLgzH — Total Film (@totalfilm) August 28, 2024 Something crooked this way comes. Check out the new trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, coming this fall! Directed by Brian Taylor and written by Mike Mignola & Christopher Golden. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph and Jefferson White.#Hellboy #TheCrookedMan pic.twitter.com/oiU6Xypirj — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) July 28, 2024

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

We had assumed that The Crooked Man would be a direct-to-Digital release, but it's set for a limited theatrical run on September 27.