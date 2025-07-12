BANG Star Jack Kesy Opens Up On HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's Botched Release: "Sh*t Happens" (Exclusive)

Bang (Jack Kesy), one of the most feared hitmen, questions his violent life after a near-death experience. Seeing a future beyond bloodshed, he wants out—but his crime boss (Peter Weller) won’t let go without a fight.

That's the premise of the aptly titled Bang, a must-see new action movie that's now in Select Theaters, Digital and On Demand. Last week, we got to sit down with Kesy to discuss his role, and took the opportunity to bring up last year's Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

While the actor's performance and a comic-inspired story won over fans, Ketchup Entertainment's bizarre approach to releasing the reboot cut it off at the knees. It showed up in theaters in some countries and was dropped on Digital in the U.S. with little fanfare or notice.

As a result of this botched release, Hellboy: The Crooked Man grossed only $2 million worldwide. Reflecting on the project, Kesy spoke positively of his time on set, and said that, when it comes to the movie's release, "shit happens."

"Hey, man, it was a hell of an experience," Kesy says in the video above. "It came out of left field. The whole thing was like a Superman rocket landed in front of me. I was like, 'What the hell, let's do it.' I jumped through some hoops, got the part, and loved the character. It just feels like an alter-ego sleeping in my closet [Laughs]. It's a great one."

"It's unfortunate how it was handled, mishandled, and that's all business and, whatever, man, f*** that. That's not my hat," he continued. "It's unfortunate because I think if it had been given a little bit more of a runway and a little more resources, we could have done something special here. It's all good, man. Shit happens."

As for whether he'd be down to reprise the role if the call came in, Kesy made it clear he isn't closing the door on transforming into the Right Hand of Doom again.

"Absolutely. You know why? In the beginning, I'd never done anything like [it]. I've done prosthetics here and there, but it's like a one-day, two-day, three-day thing for most actors, it's not a day-to-day thing. It was really challenging, but I know how to put my mind at ease now wearing that. I know what it feels like and what I have to do."

He added, "There's no mixed expectations, so to speak. I know what to do with it. We'd tweak some stuff, I know how ti handle it a little bit more. Yeah, I would definitely pick up that call right now and I'd f***ing crush it, is what I'd do."

Check out the trailer for Bang below and stay tuned for more from this interview and our upcoming conversation with Peter Weller next week.