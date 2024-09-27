HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Clip Dials Up The Scares As U.S. Digital Release Dates Are Finally Confirmed

With Hellboy: The Crooked Man randomly showing up in theaters across the world (it arrived in the UK today), fans of Big Red in North America have been wondering when they'll get to watch the movie.

Reviews haven't been great but this unconventional release has done little to generate buzz or discussion about a reboot which, at least based on what we've seen, is miles ahead of 2019's disappointing effort starring David Harbour.

Well, IGN has just dropped a spooky new clip from Hellboy: The Crooked Man and confirmed that, yes, the movie is skipping a theatrical release in the U.S. in favour of a Digital debut.

According to the site, the plan is for it to debut on October 8 for $19.99 as a two-week exclusive to "all electronic sell-through partners" (meaning platforms like Amazon and Fandango). Then, it hits VOD on October 22 for the low, low price of $6.99.

SciFiNow recently spoke to Hellboy: The Crooked Man's lead Jack Kesy and was asked what he hopes fans take from this movie. "I don’t know," he admitted. "Honestly, I try to stay out of people’s heads and what they feel and what they think. Obviously, I would love for them to love it and be like 'Wow, these people went for it, it’s dark, it’s scar'’ and actually, you know, maybe even enjoyed it on a different level."

"I don’t want to say they were moved, because that’s preposterous, but perhaps, enjoyed it differently from every other movie," Kesy added. "I don’t know what people think or feel anymore, but I do hope they love it."

Check out a new clip from Hellboy: The Crooked Man below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

Brian Taylor directs Hellboy: The Crooked Man from a script by Mike Mignola and Chris Golden. The cast is led by Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is now playing in some countries but hits digital platforms in the U.S. on October 8.