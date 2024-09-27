Does HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What You Need To Know

Hellboy: The Crooked Man's unconventional release has seen it arrive in a seemingly random list of countries around the world; in the U.S., it's bypassing theaters altogether and will instead head straight to Digital platforms early next month.

The movie was reportedly made for a relatively small sum, meaning there's at least a chance it turns a profit. Will that be anywhere near enough to warrant a sequel? Seeing as it's skipping theaters and isn't receiving overly positive reviews, we're not banking on it.

Apparently, neither are the movie's producers. We're used to comic book movies having some extra at the very end to set up future stories but can confirm today that Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not feature any post-credits scenes.

In fact, there's nothing - not even a "Hellboy will return" - to suggest there are plans in place for Big Red moving forward. Then again, this is very much a standalone tale adapting a specific comic so it hasn't necessarily been produced with one eye on what's next.

Talking to SciFiNow, star Jack Kesy recently shared what he'd like to see from a possible follow-up.

"You know what, we were just joking around with ideas. I would love to see Hellboy go into the 60s, maybe into the 70s, like bell bottoms, shirt out. He’s mythic," the actor said. "People are on Quaaludes and acids. So I feel like he’d blend in for a minute. People would question their own sanity. Are they tripping or not?"

"He would blend in for a while, but then obviously his job would have to call him, and he’d have to take the bell bottoms off and get down and dirty! I’d love to see him in a period piece again. I’d love to see him tripping out with the hippies, but then having to save the world again," Kesy added. "Keep that going but keep it grounded, keep it human, and have him discover elements of himself. I’d love to see that."

Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

Brian Taylor directs Hellboy: The Crooked Man from a script by Mike Mignola and Chris Golden. The cast is led by Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is now playing in some countries but hits digital platforms in the U.S. on October 8.