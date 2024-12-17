28 YEARS LATER First Look Is The Second Most-Watched Horror Movie Trailer Of All Time

28 YEARS LATER First Look Is The Second Most-Watched Horror Movie Trailer Of All Time

A lot of people saw the first teaser for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later - so many that it's actually become the second most-watched horror movie trailer of all time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via F

The first trailer for Danny Boyle's long-awaited threequel, 28 Years Later, released online last week to a very positive response (some hailed it as the trailer of the year), and Deadline has now shared some surprising stats

Not only was the intense teaser the most watched horror trailer of 2024 with 60.2M global views, but it has also become the second-biggest trailer of all-time behind It Chapter Two with a whopping 146.1M global views.

As effective as the trailer may have been, there's a chance it wracked-up so many views due to curiosity surrounding one quick shot of an emaciated zombie that fans speculated could be Cillian Murphy's character from the first movie, Jim.

It was a reasonable enough theory given the amount of time that's passed since the first movie and the fact that the infected are said to have "evolved," although bringing an actor of Murphy's calibre and status back just to play a mindless monster would have been an odd choice.

Also, a set photo of Murphy as a very-much-alive and human-looking Jim did the rounds when the film was shooting earlier this year (though there was always a chance this was for a flashback scene).

At any rate, a crew member who worked on the film recently put an end to the speculation, and art dealer Angus Neill later revealed that he was actually the actor who played the zombie.

You can have another look at the trailer below.

Star Ralph Fiennes revealed the basic premise during an interview with IndieWire earlier this year.

“It centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

You can check out Sony's official synopsis below.

"It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces. The cast also includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

M3GAN 2.0 Still Reveals M3GAN's New Look As Director Teases Franchise's Evolution Ahead Of Erotic Spin-Off
Related:

M3GAN 2.0 Still Reveals M3GAN's New Look As Director Teases Franchise's Evolution Ahead Of "Erotic" Spin-Off
DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Premiere Reveals How SPOILER Returns Ahead Of Next Summer's DEXTER: RESURRECTION
Recommended For You:

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Premiere Reveals How SPOILER Returns Ahead Of Next Summer's DEXTER: RESURRECTION

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/17/2024, 4:46 PM
First film is fantastic. Hyped for this.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/17/2024, 4:55 PM
HA! I believe it....I just watched in 5 minutes ago.
dracula
dracula - 12/17/2024, 4:59 PM
too bad they missed out on 28 months

Next up a prequel

28 hours later

Then it's revealed the origin of the virus is Sandra Bullock
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/17/2024, 5:12 PM
It's kind of impressive that It Chapter II from 2018 still is the most viewed horror trailer so far. Surely they mean the one that starts with that prolongued scene of Jessica Chastain's character interaction with the "old lady" right?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder