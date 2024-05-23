BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Returns In Fright-Tastic Full Trailer

It's showtime!

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first full trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and it gives us a much better idea of what to expect from Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel.

The footage begins with Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) returning to Winter River with her mother Delia (Catherine O'Hara) and daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) for her father's funeral (confirming reports that Jeffrey Jones' Charles Deetz has been killed off), when memories of her encounter with lecherous demon Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) resurface.

Lydia explains what happened all those years ago to Astrid, who proceeds to say the Ghost with the Most's name three times, summoning the Bio-Exorcist back to the land of the living.

The previous teaser suggested that Betelgeuse might be seeking revenge, but it looks like he'll be putting his differences with Lydia aside in an effort to rescue Astrid.

Who takes Lydia's daughter and why is not clear, but Beteguese's ex-wife Delores (Monica Bellucci) and Willem Dafoe's "afterlife cop" character, Wolf Jackson, appear to be playing antagonistic roles.

The trailer also includes plenty of fun callbacks to the original movie, while showcasing some impressive practical VFX.

"He just got back into it," Burton said of Keaton's decision to reprise the role after so many years in a recent interview. "It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."

"Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," Burton added. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook."

Check out the new trailer at the link below along with some character posters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.