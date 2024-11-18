CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Frank Grillo Vs. An Army Of WEREWOLVES In New "Supermoon" Teaser

Around the time he makes his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos series (he will also play the character in live-action in Superman and Peacemaker season 2), Frank Grillo will go up against a lot of lycanthropes in a new horror movie from director Steven C. Miller.

Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot is coming our way early next year (you can check out the most recent trailer here), but before that, a more action-oriented werewolf movie is set to howl into theaters.

Following last month's first trailer, we now have a new "Supermoon" teaser courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

The movie, which has been described as "The Purge with werewolves," has a killer premise: "One year ago, a Supermoon turned millions into werewolves. This December, it’s happening again.”

This new teaser features more transformation shots and gives us a better look at the creature design, which has proved to be somewhat divisive.

Joining Grillo in supporting roles will be Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns) .

“We are super excited to be releasing Werewolves later this year exclusively in theatres,” said Myles Nestel, co-CEO of The Solution. “Our cast is incredible from the amazing Frank Grillo to powerhouse performances from Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera. The use of practical werewolves designed and built by Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (known from the Alien and Predator series) takes the genre back to its roots in a fresh and exciting way.”

Check out the new trailer below, along with an awesome poster from Creepy Duck Design, and let us know what you think.

Werewolves is rated “R” for “Violence, some gore, and language.”

“A supermoon event triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back.”

From Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group, Steven C. Miller’s Werewolves is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.