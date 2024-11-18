CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Frank Grillo Vs. An Army Of WEREWOLVES In New "Supermoon" Teaser

The day after he makes his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, Frank Grillo will go up against a lot of lycanthropes in Steven C. Miller's Werewolves...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 18, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Around the time he makes his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos series (he will also play the character in live-action in Superman and Peacemaker season 2), Frank Grillo will go up against a lot of lycanthropes in a new horror movie from director Steven C. Miller.

Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot is coming our way early next year (you can check out the most recent trailer here), but before that, a more action-oriented werewolf movie is set to howl into theaters.

Following last month's first trailer, we now have a new "Supermoon" teaser courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

The movie, which has been described as "The Purge with werewolves," has a killer premise: "One year ago, a Supermoon turned millions into werewolves. This December, it’s happening again.”

This new teaser features more transformation shots and gives us a better look at the creature design, which has proved to be somewhat divisive.

Joining Grillo in supporting roles will be Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns) .

“We are super excited to be releasing Werewolves later this year exclusively in theatres,” said Myles Nestel, co-CEO of The Solution. “Our cast is incredible from the amazing Frank Grillo to powerhouse performances from Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera. The use of practical werewolves designed and built by Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (known from the Alien and Predator series) takes the genre back to its roots in a fresh and exciting way.”

Check out the new trailer below, along with an awesome poster from Creepy Duck Design, and let us know what you think.

Werewolves is rated “R” for “Violence, some gore, and language.”

“A supermoon event triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back.”

From Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group, Steven C. Miller’s Werewolves is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/18/2024, 10:33 AM
Looks interesting, the Purge but with werewolves. Something I probably came up with while stoned 5 yrs ago and coulda made a couple million off of
Spoken
Spoken - 11/18/2024, 10:37 AM
Eh.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/18/2024, 10:51 AM
On another note, I watched some of season 6 of Cobra Kai. What the f^ck happened to that show? It has completely jumped the shark. The jokes are silly and Xolo Maridueña is totally phoning it in as well as all of the other main cast who all seem like they are just going through the motions. The first couple of seasons really made me appreciate the films more and this season is doing the opposite. Martin Kove's Sensei Kreese is just over the top. Luckily he will not be returning for Karate Kid Legends

https://movieweb.com/martin-kove-not-returning-for-karate-kid-legends/

At 78, Martin Kove is way too old to be doing this still and it shows in this installment of the series.

Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/18/2024, 11:10 AM
This movie seems dumb af.
I'll check it out fo sho
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 11/18/2024, 11:24 AM
probably would have done better to release this in October not around the holidays. but what do i know
ChrisK84
ChrisK84 - 11/18/2024, 11:54 AM
I've seen it. Should have been called Flarewolves with the insane amount of lens flares added in post. Not a horrible movie, but was clearly meant for streaming and not a theatrical release

