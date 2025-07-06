THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Sue & Reed Are Really Late For Sunday Dinner In Official New Clip

Sundays at 7, on the dot, not matter what.

After months of teasing their Sunday family dinners, Marvel Studios has finally released the full clip showcasing the film's most pivotal Sunday dinner where Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed (Pedro Pascal) are running a little late after receiving some exciting news.

The pair are greeted by Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny (Joseph Quinn), who after some fun family banter, begin to congratulate the soon-to-be new parents.

Since the film isn't due out for a few more weeks, tracking isn't entirely reliable at this stage, but the early numbers are looking good, with pundits pointing toward a potential domestic opening weekend in the $125 million to $155 million range, which would be a gargantuan win for Marvel Studios as they attempt to recalibrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of next year's winter blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.

With the global press tour expected to begin in the next week or so, we'd expect a lot more fantastic news heading our way in the not so distant future, although knowing Feige and company, we'd imagine there won't be many spoilers circulating this far ahead of release.

The cast features Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us; The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear; The Punisher), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great), Ralph Ineson (The Witch; The Green Knight), Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll; Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Black Bird), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock; Doctor Who).

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of Thrones) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25!

Sundays at 7, on the dot, no matter what.



Watch this new clip from Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps and experience the film in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/gPgiaXM296pic.twitter.com/OoWRk6vf6Y — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) July 6, 2025