THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Sue & Reed Are Really Late For Sunday Dinner In Official New Clip

With a little less than a month to go, Marvel Studios has finally released the full-length 'Sunday Dinner' clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering an extended look at Sue and Reed's big news!

Sundays at 7, on the dot, not matter what. 

After months of teasing their Sunday family dinners, Marvel Studios has finally released the full clip showcasing the film's most pivotal Sunday dinner where Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed (Pedro Pascal) are running a little late after receiving some exciting news. 

The pair are greeted by Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny (Joseph Quinn), who after some fun family banter, begin to congratulate the soon-to-be new parents.

Since the film isn't due out for a few more weeks, tracking isn't entirely reliable at this stage, but the early numbers are looking good, with pundits pointing toward a potential domestic opening weekend in the $125 million to $155 million range, which would be a gargantuan win for Marvel Studios as they attempt to recalibrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of next year's winter blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday

With the global press tour expected to begin in the next week or so, we'd expect a lot more fantastic news heading our way in the not so distant future, although knowing Feige and company, we'd imagine there won't be many spoilers circulating this far ahead of release.

The cast features Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us; The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear; The Punisher), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great), Ralph Ineson (The Witch; The Green Knight), Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll; Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Black Bird), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock; Doctor Who).

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of Thrones) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25! 

Watch the new clip below:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/6/2025, 8:53 PM
That was actually great.
Great chemistry
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/6/2025, 8:56 PM
Great scene. I liked the other FF movies from FOX. but this one is really nailing the family aspect.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/6/2025, 8:57 PM
Liking it. Liking it a lot! I'm still hyped. This could surpass my expectations, and I already have high expectations.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/6/2025, 9:00 PM
Johnny doesn’t look like Johnny.
Pedro is in too many movies these days.
And it’s a little too dark.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2025, 9:01 PM
The clip felt a bit choppy probably for the sake of time since I doubt there’s any spoilers in this…

However otherwise I liked it , there’s a lot of warmth in this clip and the dynamic and chemistry between the four seems real & great imo.

Favorite part was Ben figuring out Sue was pregnant because of course he did.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/6/2025, 9:16 PM
Really bothersome they dont distort Thing, Korg, Hulk and Abominations voices, just seems like a lack of attention to detail
Kadara
Kadara - 7/6/2025, 9:32 PM
@Matchesz - For the other characters it didn't really bother me, but for Thing, it's very noticable and kinda off putting.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/6/2025, 9:17 PM
I'm so happy to see that they finally had the confidence to show Reed actively using his powers in a piece of promotion.
Disney's confidence in their product is now giving me confidence in their product.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/6/2025, 9:18 PM
It's so hard to convey sarcasm in the written word.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/6/2025, 9:19 PM
I think I managed, nevertheless.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/6/2025, 9:29 PM
Beautiful.

