THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spots Introduce Us To The Team And Showcase Plenty Of Superpowered Action

Two new TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been released today, introducing us to each member of the team and better exploring the dynamics of Marvel's First Family. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 06, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Two new TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have found their way online today, and both offer a fun new look at the movie Marvel Studios hopes will be one of the biggest hits of the summer. 

Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* didn't strike a chord with moviegoers (despite the latter receiving rave reviews), so it's down to Marvel's First Family to restore faith in a brand that's lost its lustre during the Multiverse Saga.

Fortunately, these new previews are heavy on action, good music, and comic-inspired interactions between each member of the team. 

Filmmaker Matt Shakman looks to have nailed the love/hate dynamic that Ben and Johnny have, as well as the brother-in-law back-and-forth the Human Torch shares with Reed. As for Sue, these promos show a little more of what she's capable of as the Invisible Woman.

Recently, The Fantastic Four: First Steps producer Grant Curtis promised that the MCU will deliver a multifaceted Sue Storm, who is potentially portrayed as the leader of this team (or, at the very least, the reboot's lead character). 

"If you do go back through the comics, you realize that Sue Storm is arguably the leader of the Fantastic Four, because without Sue Storm, everything falls apart," he explained. "We had the desire to date aesthetically, but in terms of character and treatment, who should be front and center, it's like, hey, let's tell the best story possible."

All eyes will be on Superman in the coming days, but with The Fantastic Four: First Steps following two weeks later, Marvel Studios won't give the Man of Steel too much room to breathe before going all out on hyping up the first Phase Six blockbuster. 

You can watch these new TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

