DEXTER: RESURRECTION Ending Explained: One Final Confrontation And The New York Ripper's Identity - SPOILERS

Dexter season 8 delivered one of the most unsatisfying series finales ever. While New Blood went some way in making up for that, many fans were understandably disappointed when the revival ended with the serial killer's death.

The short-lived Dexter: Original Sin confirmed that he'd survived, but largely focused on his formative years. Dexter: Resurrection has since seen the Bay Harbor Butcher make his way to New York City to reunite with his son and take out a group of serial killers who meet at the behest of billionaire sociopath and serial killer aficionado, Leon Prater.

In the penultimate episode, Prater gunned down Angel Batista and locked Dexter inside his vault, surrounded by his memorabilia.

Following a surprise—imaginary—appearance from the Ice Truck Killer, Brian Moser, Dexter manages to call Harrison and figures out the combination that will release him from his captivity (Prater planned to leave him in there to die).

Charley turns her back on Prater after learning that he's been keeping tabs on her, forcing him to take matters into his own hands when he spots Harrison. Holding the teenager at gunpoint, he's thrilled at the prospect of committing his first, non-spontaneous kill as Dexter is forced to watch. After offering himself in place of Harrison, Dexter reminds his son that he slipped him one of his signature needles a couple of episodes ago, and Prater is put to sleep.

When he wakes, the billionaire is on Dexter's kill table. He declines Prater's offer of money and decides not to take a slide of his blood as a trophy (robbing Prater of a place in his collection). Grabbing as many of the villain's files on serial killers as he can, Dexter also takes his old box of slides and escapes after setting off the vault's alarm.

The cops race in, finding Batista's body and learning that Prater has a twisted obsession with serial murderers. Detective Claudette Wallace spots the file on the New York Ripper, and he's revealed to be a man named "Don Framt." That's no one we know, but the mystery surrounding that killer is solved, and he'll likely pay for his crimes.

As for Dexter, he dumps Prater's body in the river and seems content with knowing now that he truly cares for his son. Armed with countless files on multiple killers—including Rapunzel—it's clear now that his mission will be to seek them out and kill more of those deserving of his unique brand of justice.

In the episode's closing moments, Dexter looks to the camera and says, "I’m exactly who I need to be. Exactly who you want me to be," signalling the best, most satisfying ending to Dexter: Resurrection—and this character's arc—fans could hope for.

If this is it, then it would be a worthy ending, but season 2 is in the early stages of development, and there's clearly still plenty of reasons to return to Dexter's story. It's possible Quinn could be a problem down the line, but the spotlight shifting to Dexter travelling the country killing Prater's beloved killers is undeniably exciting.

What did you think about the Dexter: Resurrection finale?